Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Jan. 31
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Jefferson vs. Eagan Premier Tournament Championship (Town Square Television Production)
8 p.m. Girls Hockey: Dodge County at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Choose Exterior Doors for Your Home - Window Concepts
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”
Saturday, Feb. 1
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2019 Legacy Award: Robert “Bob” Erickson
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”
8:30 p.m. Not Shot - Boys Hockey: Minnetonka at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Minneapolis South at Kennedy
Sunday, Feb. 2
6 p.m. Mrs. Minnesota and Miss Minnesota America Pageant 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 3
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Eagan
Monday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 3
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 3
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”
11 p.m. Bloomington Human Rights Commission: Naturalization Ceremony 2019
Tuesday, Feb. 4
6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Three Rivers Park District Projects
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 3
8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 4
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 29
9 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention
10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
Wednesday, Feb. 5
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 3
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 3
10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 4
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 5
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
Thursday, Feb. 6
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 6
8 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse
11 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast BTV 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). On Century Link BTV 8714, BEC-TV 8715, BCAT 8716. For more information and current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
