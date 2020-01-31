Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Jan. 31

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Jefferson vs. Eagan Premier Tournament Championship (Town Square Television Production)

8 p.m. Girls Hockey: Dodge County at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Choose Exterior Doors for Your Home - Window Concepts

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”

Saturday, Feb. 1

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2019 Legacy Award: Robert “Bob” Erickson

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”

8:30 p.m. Not Shot - Boys Hockey: Minnetonka at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Minneapolis South at Kennedy

Sunday, Feb. 2

6 p.m. Mrs. Minnesota and Miss Minnesota America Pageant 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 3

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Eagan

Monday, Feb. 3

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 3

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 3

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bad Boys for Life”

11 p.m. Bloomington Human Rights Commission: Naturalization Ceremony 2019

Tuesday, Feb. 4

6 p.m. Chamber Forum: Three Rivers Park District Projects

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 3

8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 4

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 29

9 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention

10 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 5

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 3

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 3

10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 4

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 5

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

Thursday, Feb. 6

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 6

8 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Dolittle”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse

11 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters/Safety Matters - BFD Fire Prevention

