Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 14
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. Wrestling: St. Thomas at Kennedy
8 p.m. Wrestling: Richfield at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
10:30 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Connecting with a Diverse Bloomington
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: The “Turning”
Saturday, Feb. 15
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. Chamber Forum: Onsite Care - A Proven Employee Health Solution
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Turning”
8:30 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson
Sunday, Feb. 16
6 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas vs. Chanhassen
Monday, Feb. 17
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles
8 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”
11 p.m. Chamber Forum: Regional Cooperation - Why Communities Should Collaborate
Tuesday, Feb. 18
6 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 17
8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 18
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 12
9 p.m. River Heights Chamber: Minnesota Vikings Development at Viking Lakes
10 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2019
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
Wednesday, Feb. 19
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25
7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 17
10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 18
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 19
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25
Thursday, Feb. 20
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 20
8 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19 - Feb. 25
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2019
11 p.m. River Heights Chamber: Minnesota Vikings Development at Viking Lakes
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast BTV 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). On Century Link BTV 8714, BEC-TV 8715, BCAT 8716. For more information and current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
