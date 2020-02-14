Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 14

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. Wrestling: St. Thomas at Kennedy

8 p.m. Wrestling: Richfield at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

10:30 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Connecting with a Diverse Bloomington

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: The “Turning”

Saturday, Feb. 15

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. Chamber Forum: Onsite Care - A Proven Employee Health Solution

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Turning”

8:30 p.m. JV Girls Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. JV Boys Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, Feb. 16

6 p.m. Bloomington Police Department: Stop Sextortion - What You Need to Know

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Gentlemen”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas vs. Chanhassen

Monday, Feb. 17

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles

8 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Rhythm Section”

11 p.m. Chamber Forum: Regional Cooperation - Why Communities Should Collaborate

Tuesday, Feb. 18

6 p.m. LWVB/BPSAC 2020 Legislative Preview

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 17

8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 18

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 12

9 p.m. River Heights Chamber: Minnesota Vikings Development at Viking Lakes

10 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2019

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 19

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25

7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 17

10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Feb. 18

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 19

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19-25

Thursday, Feb. 20

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 20

8 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Sonic The Hedgehog”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 19 - Feb. 25

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2019

11 p.m. River Heights Chamber: Minnesota Vikings Development at Viking Lakes

