The pilot who died when his single-engine airplane crashed in northwestern Hennepin County was a Bloomington resident and co-owner of a local garden center company.
Scott Wagner, 60, died of blunt force and thermal injuries following the crash of his plane during the morning of Feb. 22 in Crow-Hassan Park Reserve in Rogers, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Three Rivers Park District Public Safety, Rogers Police Department, Rogers Fire Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance Service and an aviation unit from the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a possible plane crash at approximately 11:15 a.m. Upon reaching the scene in a remote area of the park reserve, responders found the plane. Wagner, who died at the scene, was the lone occupant, according to the sheriff’s office.
Wagner was co-owner of Wagners Greenhouses and Garden Center, with locations in Bloomington, south Minneapolis and Hugo.
“It is with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Scott Wagner, co-owner and operator of Wagners Greenhouses on Saturday, Feb. 22. We extend our deepest condolences at this time to Scott’s wife Susan and his two children Nolin and Eric,” the company posted on its Facebook page.
The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and Federal Aviation Administration.
-- Compiled by Mike Hanks
