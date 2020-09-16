Two men accused of burglarizing a Bloomington parking garage were well known to police officers, and easy to identify through surveillance video.
A police officer was dispatched to an apartment complex on the 9400 block of Old Cedar Venue during the evening of Aug. 17. The building manager reported that several residents were victims of burglary. Vehicles and storage units within the building’s garage were burglarized, although the combined loss of all residents was minimal, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Surveillance video of the garage and storage area provided clear images of the perpetrators, including distinctive tattoos on one of them. Prior police contact with the duo helped identify them as suspects, Bitney noted.
With identified suspects, investigators still needed to find and arrest the men. The same patrol officer who took the initial report at the apartment ended up arresting the men after spotting them and conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of 86th Street and Old Cedar Avenue during the early morning hours of on Sept. 5. After a visual verification that the duo matched the men in the video, including a comparison of the tattoos, the 33-year-old Bloomington man and 30-year-old man with no permanent address were arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary, Bitney said.
The 30-year-old man was also booked for possession of burglary tools, as a crowbar, hand tools and window punch were found following the arrest. Also recovered were small purses and other items that may not belong to the suspects, Bitney noted.
Robbery
A man with a gun fired a shot into the ceiling of a Bloomington Jimmy John’s restaurant during a robbery.
Two men entered the restaurant at 5234 W. 84th St. at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9. The men, wearing masks or bandannas over their faces and wearing construction style clothing, ordered food before one of the men pulled out a gun and shot it into the ceiling above him, telling employees to empty the cash register, according to a police department press release.
The men fled after receiving cash and nobody was injured during the incident.
One of the men was wearing a neon yellow safety vest while the other man was wearing a blue jacket, the police department noted.
No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.
Indecent exposure
A 47-year-old St. Paul man didn’t seem to be concerned with discretion during his Sunday morning visit to Mall of America, and was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.
The arrest occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 after a 34-year-old Minneapolis woman called the police to report the man’s activity. The woman said she was washing her hands in the women’s restroom when the man entered. She ignored him until he unzipped his pants and began to masturbate. She addressed him at that point, prompting him to leave the restroom. She then called 911 and followed him, according to Bitney.
Mall security officers located the suspect in the transit area and detained him until police officers arrived. The witness was escorted to the scene to verify he was the same man that she saw in the restroom, Bitney noted.
Dumb idea
A 34-year-old Minneapolis man who seemed to be having a disagreement with the staff of a Bloomington bar and said he would get a ride home was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
A patrol officer in the vicinity of Cowboy Jack’s, 2801 Southtown Drive, saw the suspect who appeared to be fighting with employees of the bar at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The officer intervened, and in speaking with the man noticed he was extremely intoxicated. He told the suspect he needed to leave the bar, and needed to find a ride home. The suspect said he would comply with both instructions, and the officer remained at the bar to ensure the remainder of the crowd left in an orderly manner, according to Bitney.
Approximately 10 minutes after confronting the suspect, the officer noticed the man entering a parked vehicle in a neighboring parking lot. The man began to drive away, so the officer initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the suspect’s arrest after he failed field sobriety tests, Bitney said.
The police department’s breathalyzer was being repaired, so the officer took the suspect to the Richfield police station to check his blood-alcohol concentration. That step turned out to be pointless, as the man refused to take the test. As he was being returned to the officer’s squad car, however, he attempted to head butt the officer. The officer saw the suspect lunging toward him and was able to minimize the impact, Bitney noted
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of third-degree DWI, refusing a DWI test and assaulting a police officer.
Sexual assault
A 64-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal sexual conduct because of incidents that were reported to have occurred in Bloomington.
The suspect was arrested Sept. 5, following a series of reports that begin in Minneapolis. A 9-year-old Minneapolis girl and her mother’s initial report went to child protection services on Sept. 1. The mother said she had been assisting a friend with medical issues at the friend’s residence on the 8600 block of Old Cedar Avenue, according to Bitney.
The child would travel to Bloomington with her mother to the residence. The suspect is the father of the Bloomington resident, and he would also visit periodically. The child reported that she was sleeping at the residence during one incident and awoke to find the suspect performing oral sex upon her. She also reported that he rubbed and touched her on other occasions, Bitney explained.
The information was forwarded to Bloomington investigators Sept. 4, and it was learned after his arrest the following day that he had recently purchased a bus ticket, Bitney noted.
