The good seats are once again available for Bloomington City Council meetings.
As of this week, the council’s meetings have returned to the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza. Council members, city officials and the public have been welcomed back, although participation through video conferencing remains an option, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
As the city is taking steps toward returning to its pre-pandemic procedures, public hearings and other matters that are open to public participation will continue to be offered to residents who want to speak by telephone, in addition to those addressing the council at the meeting, Verbrugge noted.
The return to in-person meetings began with the council’s June 14 meeting, and coincides with the return of in-person services at Civic Plaza and other city buildings, such as its public health and public works facilities. Services that were only available by appointment prior to the pandemic, such as passport and some public health services, will continue to be offered by appointment, according to Assistant City Manager Kris Wilson.
The return of in-person services also includes the reopening of Creekside Community Center, which will resume many of its programs and services aimed at the senior community.
Indoor programming at Creekside resumes July 8, nearly 16 months after the building was closed. Creekside’s limited services budget, approved by the council in December, means there will be reductions in the programs and operations of the building, according to the building’s manager, Jill Murphy.
The closure at the onset of the pandemic and budget reductions approved for 2021 resulted in the loss of several employees, and most of the positions cut as a result of the pandemic will not be restored when the building reopens, Murphy explained.
Many programs offered to seniors, from arts and crafts and card game groups to fitness and education classes, will resume this summer. Some programs will not return until the fall. And the classic country music jam that had been held on Saturday mornings for many years will move to Thursday mornings, as the building will not be open on weekends, Murphy said.
Programs will be offered 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, she noted.
The Loaves and Fishes evening meal distribution, which is offered free on weekdays, had been distributing to-go meals from the parking lot of Creekside when access to the dining area inside the building was closed last year. The program’s drive-thru service moved down Penn Avenue to Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in January, and will remain there when Creekside reopens, according to Murphy.
The Fair for All food program, which offers discounted meats and produce to anyone, with no income qualifications, had also operated as a drive-thru service. The bi-monthly program will move inside the community center when it reopens, Murphy said.
The lunch program offered at Creekside will not resume, as it was part of the budget cuts for 2021. But employees at Creekside are available to help connect residents who used the program with alternate service providers, Murphy explained.
Masks will not be required within Creekside, and cleaning and disinfecting protocols will be increased. Pre-registration for drop-in programs will not be required, but attendance information will be collected for tracking purposes after the fact, if necessary, according to Murphy.
A public health nurse will be on site three days per week to answer questions and serve as a resource to visitors, she added.
A re-open house will be held 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 7, with information available about programs and services that will be available, Murphy said.
