Klein, Larsen back to help guide strong group after another trip to state
Bloomington and Richfield Nordic ski teams kicked off the 2022-23 Metro West season with a pair of meets at Hyland Park Reserve on Dec. 8 and 15.
The Dec. 15 meet was a classic-style with the Bloomington boys collecting 268 points ahead of runner-up Orono with 244 points and Richfield sixth out of seven teams.
Bloomington junior Ethan Ishaug was third overall finishing in 18 minutes, 48.2 seconds while sophomore teammate Anders Westanmo was fourth in 18:53.3 and junior teammate Ian Klein was seventh in 19:30.7. Bloomington had a run of five skiers finish within 28 seconds and 11th-15th places. Max McKinley was 11th (19:56.9), Adam Lueth was 12th (20:00.9), Noah Guinee was 13th (20:11.2), Alex Altstatt was 14th (20:23.5) and Logan Young was 15th (20:24.3.).
Richfield sophomore Finnian Sheeley was 16th to lead the team in 20:28. Cam Spencer was 37th, Jack Friel was 40th, Peter Weiss was 43rd and Gabe Kuehn was 45th.
St. Louis Park edged the Bloomington girls 269-252 points with the top three Park skiers finishing among the top seven times while Bloomington’s top two skiers were among the top nine times.
Senior Jackie Larsen was third overall in 21:03, junior Jamie Drewitz was ninth in 22:15.2 and Amelia Borgen was 12th in 22:50.7. Bloomington’s next four skiers finished 11 seconds apart in four consecutive places. Caroline Haag was 14th, Vivian Krhin was 15th, Molly Woods was 16th and Maren Myers was 17th.
The season-opening Dec. 8 meet was a freestyle race on a shorter 4.8 kilometer course at Hyland. Orono beat Bloomington by 25 points for the boys title as Klein was fourth (11:56.3) and McKinley was eighth (12:25.1). Lueth and Guinee were a half-second apart in 12th and 13th places, respectively. Altstatt was 18th.
Richfield was sixth with Sheeley finishing 11th in 12:33.7.
In the girls race Park beat out Bloomington 271-257 while Richfield was fifth out of seven teams.
Larsen was fourth overall to lead Bloomington with a time of 13:08.1, Madeline Gray was sixth in 13:36.1, Avery Rich was ninth in 13:52.4. Haag and Borgen were 14th and 15th, respectively.
Richfield seniors Maggie Weiss and Eva Patenaude were 25th and 27th, respectively followed by classmate Shenandoah Verstraete in 31st place.
