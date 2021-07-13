After a successful high school season, Blue off to 14-6 record in summer Legion baseball
After winning the Bloomington Pool in the 96-team 2021 Jim Hanus Memorial Gopher Classic Tournament on Sunday, Bloomington Post 550 Blue Prospects added a fifth straight win on Monday. This time, it was by an 11-3 score in five innings against Hopkins Post 320 Flyers.
Bloomington Blue (14-6) went 4-1 in pool play starting with a 9-0 win over tournament-newcomer Chillicothe, Ohio 9-0 in five innings, Friday, July 8 and ended the day 10 hours later with a 2-1 win over Lincoln East (Nebraska).
Brett Conway gave up one hit in the five-inning shutout against Chillicothe and struck out five and threw first-pitch strikes to 11-of-17 batters.
Bloomington Blue used a seven-run second inning rally to create enough breathing room on the scoreboard, sending 11 batters to the plate. They had three walks with three singles and a three-run triple from Sam Malecha to left field. Bennett McCollow and Noah Pinette each added two hits with McCollow driving in two runs and scoring once.
Keep it going
After mowing through a perfect 9-0 Metro West Conference schedule to earn the No. 1 seed in sections, Jefferson did a lot of things right during the high school season after missing all of 2020.
With most of the club intact for the summer Legion season, with the addition of some of the older Kennedy players to fill out the roster, Bloomington Blue keeps the momentum going.
“Everyone gets along and respects each other and having the connection through the group ultimately helps us put Ws,” Goedderz said.
McCollow said they have taken it upon themselves to make the new players to the group feel welcome and have a place in the dugout and support to gain the necessary experience to be that next group to lead by example.
“They understand how we play baseball and are picking it up,” McCollow said.
“It’s a big step for the whole Post 550 organization to come together as one whole group,” Goedderz said as they added some younger players in addition to three Kennedy players to bolster the roster. “It’s fun to intra-squad with them and creates a stronger foundation with the team.”
Gopher Classic
The 2-1 win over Lincoln East featured hits from McCollow and David Steffen, while Benny Goedderz drew three walks.
McCollow ran for a one-out triple in the third inning before scoring on a ground-out by Malecha to pull even, 1-1. Steffen and Goedderz drew consecutive walks on nine pitches with two outs before Pinette struck out to end the inning.
Goedderz drew his third walk to begin the bottom of the sixth inning and Conway took over as a pinch-runner. He would score the decisive run after moving up to third base on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch while Braden Edwards was at the plate.
Bloomington pitcher Andrew Johnson kept Lincoln batters off-balance allowing one unearned run on three hits over seven innings of work. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk on 85 pitches.
Bloomington shut out Elk River 5-0 in the final game on Saturday thanks to a seven-hit shutout by Brayden Bender on the mound. He struck out four Elks on 89 pitches, recording first-pitch strikes to 15-of-28 batters.
Malecha broke up the scoreless start by scoring on a single from Braden O’Brien with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Malecha started the inning with a double to right field and added a second two-bagger the next inning to drive in Zach Zesch to make it 2-0. Steffen traded places with Malecha with his own double this time to left field and Goedderz kept the rally going with an RBI single to right field to build a 4-0 lead.
The Bloomington Prospects doubled-up Renner, South Dakota 4-2 on Sunday in a game of previous unbeaten thanks to a three-run fifth inning rally. McCollow drove in Bender to take a 2-1 lead before Pinette brought in McCollow on a ground ball to the shortstop to build a 3-1 lead. Pinette would come around to score on a wild pitch three batters later to make it 4-1.
Bloomington got out of the sixth inning with a double play on a comebacker to Steffen, who was pitching. He fired the ball to O’Brien at first base for the first out then to McCollow who was covering second base.
Steffen gave up six hits in the 99-pitch complete-game win. He struck out five and walked three batters.
Duluth Lakeview Post 28 shut out Bloomington 5-0 to conclude pool play on Sunday after the pool was already decided. Lakeview scored twice in the second inning and added three more runs in the seventh inning. Bloomington used five different pitchers, including Will Scott for two innings, Pinette for 2 1/3 innings, Goedderz for 1 2/3 innings, Zesch for two outs, and McCollow for the final out. Jackson Holzinger had the lone Bloomington hit as Lakeview starter Joe Vos struck out 15 batters.
Check out the July 22 edition of the Sun Current for more coverage of the Gopher Classic.
