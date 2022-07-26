Post 550 plays better than 11-win record indicates 

After playing in the Gopher Classic, the Bloomington Post 550 Blue Prospects (11-17) went 1-2 at Fargo July 1-2, starting with a 10-1 win in five innings over Winnipeg South Wolves 18U. 

Jackson Holzinger
Bloomington Blue’s Jackson Holzinger picked up three hits over the final three games of the season, including two hits in a 10-0 loss to Hopkins July 20.
Ben Losee
Bloomington Blue’s Ben Losee (2) flexes during a South Hennepin League game against St. Louis Park at Red Haddox Field in late June.
Brett Conway
Bloomington Blue’s Brett Conway was a consistent starter for the team which went 11-17. Conway struck out 10 Orono Maple Plain batters over six strong innings of a 2-1 Blue win July 21.
Brayden Bender
Bloomington Blue’s Brayden Bender was a staple in the outfield and in the middle of the batting order for much of the summer. He went 1-for-1 with a double during an 8-0 win over Bloomington Gold July 13.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

