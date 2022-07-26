Post 550 plays better than 11-win record indicates
After playing in the Gopher Classic, the Bloomington Post 550 Blue Prospects (11-17) went 1-2 at Fargo July 1-2, starting with a 10-1 win in five innings over Winnipeg South Wolves 18U.
Bloomington built a 5-0 lead through two innings before doubling the lead with another five runs in the fourth inning.
Bender, David Steffen, Holzinger and TJ Frein each had two hits. They also stole eight bases as Will Scott pitched a five-inning complete-game shutout. Scott struck out six and walked three.
The bats went quiet in an 8-0 loss against Moorhead in the second game of the day as Alex Crusan had the lone hit.
The Blue Prospects wrapped up the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Fargo Post 400 on Saturday, July 2.
Frein had two hits while Bret Conway and Holzinger each had doubles.
Owen Praska pitched six strong innings allowing just one earned run on four hits. He walked two and struck out six batters.
Blue rebounded with a 6-3 win over Waconia on July 5 behind a 12-strikeout performance by Bender on the mound over just 4 1/3 innings.
Crusan and Holzinger each had three hits, drove in two runs and scored once. Crusan also stole a base.
The final tuneup before the Gopher Classic caught Blue on the losing end of a 5-3 loss in 10 innings at the Hopkins Flyers on July 6.
Scott gave up three runs, two earned over nine innings but instead of the win, reliever Seth Everett was tagged with the loss allowing two runs to score on two hits in the 10th inning.
Scott struck out 10 Hopkins batters without allowing a walk.
Six different Bloomington batters picked up a hit, including three from Crusan and two from Gash.
Blue went 1-4 in pool play at the Gopher Classic which was July 8-10 before resuming the regular season schedule with the annual Blue/Gold game at Haddox Field on July 13.
Bloomington Blue prevailed by an 8-0 score as Scott and Conway combined to limit Gold to three hits over seven innings. They struck out nine and walked three batters. Conway faced just one over the minimum batters for two innings of seven.
Buffalo used a four-run rally in the fifth inning to power past Blue 6-1 in a non-conference game July 14. Crusan had two of the team’s four hits as Johnson pitched all six innings for Bloomington.
Blue shutout St. Louis Park 6-0 in the final South Hennepin League contest on July 19, the day before Sub-State play began.
The win over Park featured a six-inning shutout by Crusan. He allowed six hits and struck out seven batters without issuing a walk.
Holzinger added two hits while O’Brien’s double drove in two runs. Bender stole two bases while going 1-for-3 at the bottom of the order.
The Blue Prospects went 1-2 at Sub-State 3 starting with a 10-0 loss to Hopkins on July 20 before rebounding the next day, July 21 with a 2-1 win over Orono Maple Plain before Chaska ended the season with a 4-3 defeat on July 22.
The elimination-game win over Orono featured six strong innings on the mound from Conway who struck out 10 Orono batters while not allowing an earned run. He gave up six hits and walked two batters.
Offensively, Bloomington only had four hits, including a double from O’Brien and a triple from Everett who eventually scored on a hit from Frein.
Everett’s triple and Frein’s RBI infield single came with two outs in the second inning and was enough offense to extend the season by one more game.
Against Chaska, Bloomington scored first as O’Brien’s double to left field brought around Pinette for a 1-0 lead. Chaska scored three times in the fourth inning to build a 3-1 lead.
O’Brien started the seventh inning with a double followed by singles from Holzinger and Gash. O’Brien and Holzinger eventually scored to narrow the lead to 4-3 before the game ended with a double play.
Johnson went five innings on the mound for Blue, allowing just one hit and three unearned runs. He issued four walks but struck out five batters.
