It has been less than a month since Bloomington Supt. Les Fujitake announced his tenure with the school district is coming to an end, and the Bloomington Board of Education is wasting no time in organizing its process for finding his replacement.
Fujitake’s March 5 announcement has prompted several committee meetings, composed of three board members, to discuss the school district’s search process. Board Chairwoman Nelly Korman, Boardmember Tom Bennett and Boardmember Dawn Steigauf were named to the committee by Korman during the board’s March 8 meeting.
During the board’s March 22 meeting, Korman noted that the committee had met four times during the previous two weeks. The committee initially met with Deb Bunkholt, the district’s executive assistant, and David Holman, the district’s legal counsel.
Subsequent committee meetings were held with the district’s cabinet members on March 15 and the district’s principals and union leaders on March 17. The committee held its fourth meeting on March 18 to finalize its recommendation for last week’s board meeting, Korman explained.
The committee recommended the board participate in a Minnesota School Boards Association professional development session. The training session is intended to guide the board’s superintendent search, and would be tailored to Bloomington’s needs, according to Korman.
The committee also recommended that the board determine its search process during a special meeting on March 29, she noted.
The training session, which was held March 24, and the special meeting were approved unanimously by the board.
Boardmember Jim Sorum, the only board member who was part of Fujitake’s hiring 15 years ago, noted that the meetings through March had not included public input.
Bennett said that the committee wanted to talk with employees first, including many long-tenured employees. The committee wanted their advice prior to determining the district’s search process. Once the process is in place, community engagement would begin, he explained.
The committee was formed with the intention of recommending how the board should start its search process, Korman noted.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.