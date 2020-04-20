Demand keeps Buddy Michaelson and staff sewing masks instead of parachutes
Bloomington-based Rocketman Parachutes is known for creating parachutes for all types of uses from skydiving to rockets and even dragsters––road and ice.
Father-and-son co-owners Ky Michaelson and Buddy Michaelson made the shift for the time being from sewing parachutes for worldwide customers in favor of sewing facemasks to help address the demand.
Once word began to spread about what they were doing, requests for masks have been constant, so much so that Buddy has shifted nearly all of his time to cutting and sewing facemasks for anyone who asks. That includes a staff of seven who continue to work on the masks instead of parachute orders, cutting 7,920 pieces to create an initial order of 1,320 three-layer masks as of April 15.
Filter material
The Michaelson’s were in Wisconsin in mid-February to help Kurt Anderson try to set a new land speed record on ice. The rocket-powered sled was built from scratch by the Michaelson’s including a hydrogen peroxide-fueled engine built by Ky Michaelson in the 1970s.
While out there, Buddy had the idea to check with a colleague, Burton Brown whose business company manufactures the 100 percent polyester fiber that used in filtration systems like furnace filters.
“It’s a very high-quality material,” Buddy said during a phone interview while continuing to sew facemasks with the material from their Bloomington shop. “The pandemic started while we were out there and so I asked Burton for a couple of rolls of the stuff so we could start making homemade facemasks. Now, it is like gold.”
The set-up is ideal to produce a lot of masks in a short amount of time to the tune of 5,000 masks from the initial rolls of material.
The current parachute job for the Michaelson’s was creating a solution for firefighters in Alaska, known as Smoke Jumpers. Buddy and an employee showed the first specialized parachute, which took over 100 hours to create because of the special requests from those leaping from airplanes to help battle forest fires. One of those requests was to help prevent parachute lines from tangling in trees.
“No lines, instead it is netting to make it impossible to snag,” Ky Michaelson said in a video on the Rocketman Facebook page showing the first of 100 parachutes to complete.
Ky Michaelson started Rocketboys in 1969 where they’ve worked on many stunt projects for movies in addition to amateur rocketry and other clients over the years.
Outpouring support
“We’ve received so many messages that the rockets and parachutes are on hold, for now.”
He said of the response from Bloomington and beyond: “It has been amazing to see the community come together.”
In addition to making masks for medical personnel or those in high-risk, front-line positions for free, he charges $3.25 to the general public to cover the cost of the materials. He uses the $3.25 to help buy more materials to build more masks to donate to health care workers.
Last week, he shipped 20 masks to a friend who is a doctor in New York City on the front line.
“She updates use every day, and her posts are very sad to read, but it is amazing to be able to sew for those on the front line,” Buddy said.
As for keeping up the pace, Buddy replied: “As long as I have materials coming in, I’ll make as many masks as I can.”
Working out of the family house, Buddy has put in up to 21-hour days to keep up with the demand making on average 140 masks per day.
“I live in a house of four, and everyone has a medical issue so I said, ‘Yes, no problem.’ It’s very impactful to see this and being able to stay at home is a blessing,” he said as the family home doubles as the work area for rockets, parachutes and now facemasks, complete with cutting tables, commercial sewing machines and all of the necessary tools to turn around several dozen masks each day.
Buddy has worked long days to help turn out as many masks as possible.
“And the request keep coming,” he said, showing requests through Facebook Messenger on Sunday. “We slowed down with rocket launches canceled so we picked it up with making masks ... our customers who ordered rockets and parachutes are understandable of the situation and are very kind.”
To meet the demand, the Michaelson’s have a list of capable sewers who own commercial-grade equipment and made the switch from parachutes to masks.
“We are employing people who can work from their home, pick up the material and return the finished product easily,” Buddy said as he also works out of the home where he isn’t limited to certain hours and some of their employees have worked for the Michaelson’s for 25 years. “The more efficient you are the more money you can make. Also, it depends on how good of a sewer you are but some have the freedom to pick a project and bring it back to me.”
They have entire families helping sew projects for the company.
“It is a way to keep everyone together, producing at a very high quality and because of COVID-19, we can leave the materials outside for them to pick up and drop off when finished.”
Process
When it came to developing a template to follow for the masks, Buddy turned to YouTube for guidance about the optimal shape and with the filter sewn between the patterned fabric to create what some on his Facebook page said was as comfortable as a pillow.
“My dad said he wants to run the College of Common Sense,” Buddy said as they work together to solve problems, large and small. “I did some research and sent a picture of the parachute material to see if it would work for masks.”
One of Buddy’s 12 siblings helped with the research to see what would work best and develop templates to follow.
“These fit perfectly, almost a suction with the filter and fit,” he said. “One layer would work, but two is better, and three layers are even more efficient so that is what we did. Instead of elastic loops around the ears, which can hurt, we used parachute cord to tie around the head, and it is machine washable.”
Sizes and color options are up to the person requesting the masks.
Late last week, he was in the middle of working on 500 masks, having delivered a bunch to New Challenges, Inc. in Eagan, which serves people with developmental disabilities, mental illness and traumatic brain injuries.
An organization called the Minnesota Mask Club dropped off even more cotton material for the next batch of masks and to keep Buddy and his staff going to meet the demand of over 250 requests.
Another large request came in for people working on the Florida Turnpike, where a friend of a friend reached out to the Michaelson’s to see what they could to help provide some level of personal protection equipment.
“We’ve heard a lot of positive words, a lot of positive inspiration from people across the country, and we are grateful to be able to help out any way we can,” Buddy said. “It’s been great to see how everyone is coming together to use their time wisely.”
