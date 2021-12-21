A man robbed a Bloomington bank by passing a note to a bank teller.
The incident occurred approximately 2:40 p.m. Dec. 2 at Choice Bank, 4470 W. 78th St. Circle, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
A black male entered the bank and handed a note reading, “give me all the money” to a teller. The man did not display a weapon and left the bank with cash. It was unknown whether he left the area on foot or in a vehicle, Utecht said.
The perpetrator’s clothing wasn’t particularly distinguishing. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, Utecht noted.
Sexual assault
A 34-year-old Chicago man was arrested at a Bloomington hotel on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Police officers were dispatched to Country Inn and Suites, 2221 Killebrew Drive, at approximately 8:45 a.m. Dec. 5 after a 15-year-old Coon Rapids boy reported an assault in a hotel room, Utecht said.
The boy said he was in a hotel hallway when he was approached by the suspect, who lured the boy into a hotel room and sexually assaulted him. When the boy was allowed to leave, he reported the incident to the hotel’s staff, which called 911, according to Utecht.
Officers responding to the report went to the suspect’s room and knocked on the door, but the suspect did not answer. After obtaining a search warrant, officers attempted to enter the room with a key card, but it was locked from the inside. A hotel maintenance employee was able to open the door, and officers found the suspect in the bathroom, where he was arrested without incident, Utecht explained.
Attempted robbery
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man reported an attempted robbery in a neighborhood near a Bloomington grocery store.
The victim said he was walking east on 84th Street near Wentworth Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Dec. 3 when a black sedan approached him. A male with a baseball bat exited the vehicle and demanded the victim’s money. The victim did not comply, but instead ran toward the nearby Cub Foods, where he called the police, Utecht explained.
The victim did not have a detailed description of the perpetrator, he noted.
Assault, robbery
An 18-year-old West St. Paul man was giving a ride to another man he knew, albeit not well, and lost his cellphone as a result of it.
Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of 87th Street and Old Cedar Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. Dec. 3 after a resident in an area apartment building called the police. The victim had knocked on the apartment window and asked the resident to call the police after the reported incident, according to Utecht.
The victim said he knew the perpetrator, but not well, and only by his first name. He said he had picked up the man at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of East 86th Street, and that they were supposed to be searching for the perpetrator’s bicycle. What the victim didn’t know when he picked up the man was that they would be joined by a female the victim had never met, Utecht explained.
The trio stopped near the Old Cedar Avenue intersection. The man asked the victim to type an address into his cellphone, and as the victim was doing so, the man punched him in the face. The female then exited the vehicle, taking the victim’s cellphone, and the man instructed the victim to move over to the passenger’s side of the vehicle as he exited. The duo then fled the area on foot and the victim went to the nearby apartment building for help calling the police, according to Utecht.
The officers noted that the victim had a bloody nose and swelling in his cheek, Utecht added.
Gun threat
A 36-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and fifth-degree domestic assault, accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 1900 block of West Old Shakopee Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. Dec. 4, where the man was standing on the apartment’s balcony. He was detained and cooperative with officers while his 32-year-old girlfriend explained why she called the police, according to Utecht.
The woman, who lives with the suspect at the apartment, said they have had a relationship for approximately six months and had been arguing that morning. She reported that he was intoxicated when he grabbed her arms and began shaking her. When she told him to stop, he threw her on the ground and told her to leave. When she didn’t, he retrieved a handgun and told her to leave, saying he would shoot her, Utecht explained.
He then packed a bag of her possessions and set it by the apartment entrance before exiting to the balcony. At that point the woman called 911, Utecht said.
Officers arrested the man and found a gun inside the apartment, he noted.
Unusual assault
A 23-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, although the only person he shocked with a stun gun was himself.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of 22nd Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dec. 2. A 24-year-old woman reported that her husband was threatening her, Utecht said.
Officers arriving at the home were met by the suspect, who answered the door with his hands up. His wife was upset and reported that they had been arguing. She said she was trying to gather her possessions together when he came toward her with a stun gun. He swung it toward her, but did not shock her. He did shock himself with it, Utecht explained.
