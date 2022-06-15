Hanson, O’Brien, Mack, Walker help pace the bats while Christopherson, Seipel keep it close on the mound
The Bloomington Bandits not only stopped a four-game losing skid but put together a three-game winning streak to take the Pipestone Tournament title June 11-12.
Bloomington (7-4) opened with a 10-2 win over Benson as pitcher Nick Seipel allowed three hits and struck out nine batters for the complete-game victory. Mark Hanson drove in four runs, while Seipel had three doubles. Connor O’Brien, Hanson and Johnny Kern each had a pair of hits. Alex Mack drove in a run, had one hit and walk and swiped two more bases to give him five on the season.
The final two games were much closer as the Bandits emerged with a pair of one-run victories, including a 6-5 win over Hadley. Bloomington pitcher Cliff Christopherson improved to 3-1 while allowing five runs, four earned over seven innings for the complete game. He scattered nine hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Rookie shortstop Grant Proctor went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored twice.
First baseman Ryan Walker went 2-for-4, driving in one run and Mack brought in two more runs from the No. 3 spot in the batting order.
Sunday’s championship featured Bloomington topping South Dakota 4-3.
Mack continued to roam left field while going 2-for-3 at the plate. He scored three times and picked up his sixth stolen base of the season.
O’Brien hit his third double on the season and scored once as the lead-off batter for the Bandits. Catcher Arich Juberian, Walker and Christopherson each had one hit. Juberian was also hit by a pitch.
Ben Baiel picked up the win on the mound for the Bandits to improve to 3-1 after tossing five innings. He allowed three runs, two earned scattering four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Proctor earned his first save of the season going two innings. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out two batters.
Bloomington opened the season with four consecutive Riverview League wins at Red Haddox Field starting with an 11-0 shutout win over North Stars May 8. The Bandits added wins over Minneapolis Blue Sox, 14-5 May 15, Minneapolis Mudcats 9-2 May 22 and a 6-5 win over Hit Dawg Academy May 24.
Bloomington struggled with perennial powers St. Louis Park and Minnetonka next as the Pirates held their own at Keller Field by a score of 6-4 May 31 and the Millers turned away Bloomington by a 12-3 result at Haddox Field June 2.
Northwest Orioles escaped with a 4-3 win over the Bandits at Osseo High School June 5 and Edina edged past Bloomington 6-5 in a home game for the Buckshots played at Ken Schwartz Field at Dred Scott June 9.
Juberian went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles against Edina, driving in two runs. Matt Evans drove in two runs and picked up a double.
Proctor took the loss in relief, giving up one hit in two-thirds of an inning.
O’Brien and Walker lead the Bandits with 12 and 11 hits, respectively and are top three in RBIs with seven and six, respectively. David Robbins’ nine RBIs lead the team in only four games.
Mack is batting .381 and leads the team with six stolen bases and 13 runs in just eight games so far this summer. He also leads the team with seven walks.
Four batters each have three doubles including Sam Baltes, Juberian, O’Brien and Seipel.
Christopherson leads the pitching staff with 26 innings over seven games. He is 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in seven games.
Seipel is 1-1 in four starts boasting a 1.74 ERA with 27 strikeouts and six walks in 20 2/3 innings.
Next up for Bloomington is a Riverview League game against Hit Dawg at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Haddox Field before traveling to Minnetonka’s Veterans Field to face the Millers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
The Bandits return to Bloomington on June 22 to face the Grizzles at Tony Oliva Field at Dred Scott with the first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
