Part-time employees at retail businesses in Bloomington will be eligible for paid sick leave starting in 2023, the Bloomington City Council has determined.
The council’s approval of an earned safe and sick leave ordinance during its June 6 meeting is the culmination of more than a year of discussion regarding the policy, guided by a city task force. The ordinance has many parameters, but essentially ensures that all employees working in Bloomington at businesses with five or more employees will be provided time off for their health and welfare and that of their family.
Beginning July 2023, employees at qualifying businesses will earn one hour of paid leave for ever 30 hours worked, which becomes available to employees after 90 days. The city’s ordinance provides a benchmark for employers, with companies able to establish higher standards for their employees.
Councilmembers pointed to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for employees to be able to take sick leave without fear of employment repercussions or a financial setback. But the discussion predates the pandemic, as the topic was raised repeatedly during Councilmember Jenna Carter’s 2019 campaign for an at-large council seat, she noted.
The policy is intended to provide paid time off for employees when they are sick, or when they need to care for a sick family member. It is also available for absences related to domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking of an employee or the employee’s family member.
The time off is provided to employees for seeking medical attention or counseling services related to physical or psychological injury or disability caused by domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking. It may also be used to obtain services from a victim services organization, seek relocation, seek legal advice or take legal action in response to abuse, assault or stalking.
The policy follows actions taken in Duluth, Minneapolis and St. Paul, and councilmembers acknowledged that there were objections to Bloomington’s effort to craft its own version of the policy, with suggestions that such policies should be implemented at the state or federal level.
Mayor Tim Busse agreed. “Yes, it should be considered very seriously and moved on at the state level,” he said. “It has not been.”
With a lack of state action, it falls upon cities to take the lead, he noted, pointing to other public health initiatives in which Bloomington has been a leader, such as prohibiting smoking in indoor public spaces.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter concurred. “I see this very much in that tradition,” he said.
Besides the benefits the policy provides to employees who don’t earn sick leave, “ultimately I think it will benefit the employers,” Busse said. “Given the labor market today, to be able to provide this to an employee, I think, will be a benefit.”
Councilmember Shawn Nelson was not opposed to the intent of the ordinance, but he professed reservations about it, as written, before reluctantly voting in favor of it. He expressed concern that its implementation, particularly for a small-business owner, would be difficult, as he found the ordinance overly complicated.
Councilmember Lona Dallessandro asked what it would cost the city to ensure that employers within Bloomington are compliant. City Manager Jamie Verbrugge estimated that enforcement would cost approximately $200,000 annually and involve two employees. Under the jurisdiction of the city attorney’s office, those employees would be an attorney and a staff member akin to a paralegal, who would also handle matters outside of sick and safe leave compliance.
According to the ordinance findings, 41% of employed Minnesota residents lack access to earned sick leave. The employees who are least likely to have sick and safe leave or the financial ability to forgo wages are in occupations most likely to have contact with the public, such as food service, long-term care and health care.
Bloomington’s largest employment industries include health care, education, retail, manufacturing, lodging and food service. A Bloomington employer survey found 48% of employers did not offer sick leave to their employees, the ordinance noted.
The ordinance gives employers a year to implement the policy, which will include ongoing education outreach by the city.
A summary of the policy is provided by Busse during his “Council Minute” video, which is available at tinyurl.com/june6min.
