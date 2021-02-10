Hotels in Bloomington that are being used as homeless shelters during the pandemic are now required to seek authorization from the city and submit plans outlining their public safety and security measures.
The Bloomington City Council’s resolution addressing temporary pandemic housing will require hotels already in use as shelters for homeless residents to seek the city’s approval, although they will be exempt from a geographic caveat of the resolution. The temporary pandemic housing resolution was approved unanimously during the council’s Feb. 1 meeting.
Several Bloomington hotels have been used as long-term shelters for homeless residents since the coronavirus pandemic began last spring. Sheltering agencies, public and private, looked to hotels as an alternative for housing the homeless as traditional shelters are not configured for social distancing. The need for alternative shelter arrangements coincided with the dramatic decrease in business and leisure travel, according to Heather Worthington, the city’s acting community development director.
The resolution does not authorize the use of hotels as homeless shelters beyond the pandemic, or address the long-term issue of homelessness, Worthington noted.
The Planning Commission reviewed the resolution during meetings in November and December. A resolution addressing temporary pandemic housing provides greater flexibility for the city in addressing homeless sheltering through the duration of the pandemic, and is similar in process to that of a temporary outdoor dining resolution the council authorized last year, according to Glenn Markegard, the city’s planning manager.
Under the resolution, the homeless shelter service provider – be it a government agency such as Hennepin County or a private organization – and the hotel’s ownership and management would apply to the city for a temporary long-term sheltering permit. The city’s staff would review the components of the application and authorize the use, avoiding the need for review and approval by the Planning Commission and council, Markegard explained.
The application comprises several components, including a security plan that would be reviewed by the police chief, a fire safety plan approved by a fire marshal, a management and operations plan for the hotel and a transition plan that would outline how the hotel would be returned to its traditional use within 180 days of the pandemic’s conclusion, as determined by the governor’s executive orders. The application specifies that city inspections would be periodic, and must be permitted by the hotel, according to Markegard.
The application process is required of both existing and future shelter uses during the pandemic, although hotels already in use are exempt from geographic requirements the Planning Commission recommended. New hotels put to use as homeless shelters must be within a half-mile of a bus stop or transit station that provides regular weekday and some weekend service, and must be within a half-mile of a grocery store or pharmacy, Markegard said.
With additional zoning restrictions exempting six hotels from use for long-term housing due to a runway zone prohibition near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 25 of the city’s 47 hotels are eligible for use as shelters, Markegard noted.
The city would issue a permit, which could be revoked, but revocation of a permit would be a last resort, according to Worthington. The city’s goal is to work with hotels and shelter providers to achieve compliance with the city’s requirements, she explained.
With the governor’s moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, Councilmember Dwayne Lowman asked if the city would have the authority to revoke a permit.
The city’s ability to do so is severely limited, but not forbidden, according to Worthington, who reiterated that the city’s permit process needs to encourage compliance.
Security provisions of the permit, including an on-site security officer for hotels used as shelters, grew out of a discussion with Hennepin County about the possibility of the county purchasing a hotel – a plan abandoned late last year – and using it as a long-term resource for assisting homeless residents, Worthington noted.
Security issues have been a recurring topic of council discussion since last summer as a result of the increase in calls to the Bloomington Police Department for public safety services at hotel shelters.
Communication with hotel and shelter managers during the past six months has improved dramatically, according to Acting Chief Mike Hartley. “Our calls for service are dropping,” he said.
There have been fewer arrests at the hotels in recent months, and problems at the hotels were not necessarily caused by homeless residents staying at the hotels. In many cases problems occurred due to some visitors preying upon the homeless residents residing within the hotels, Hartley explained.
Security measures and tightening up access to the buildings, as well as the improved communication between the police department and managers, has contributed to the reduction in police calls, he added.
