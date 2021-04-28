A lengthy discussion that included disagreement about how the city would penalize violations ended with the approval of a Bloomington ordinance that prohibits conversion therapy procedures by licensed mental health practitioners involving youth and vulnerable adults.
The Bloomington City Council’s two-step approval received 6-1 and 5-2 votes in favor of the ordinance, which will take effect in January. Councilmember Jack Baloga did not disagree with the intent of the ordinance, but did not support using administrative penalties for violations of the ordinance. Councilmember Dwayne Lowman concurred, but only voted against the second motion, which specified penalties for ordinance violations.
The ordinance prohibits licensed practitioners from conducting any practice performed with the intent of changing a minor’s or vulnerable adult’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The ordinance does not prohibit consenting adults from receiving conversion therapy – also known as reparative therapy – from Bloomington practitioners, and it allows religious practices involving youth, so long as they are not being performed by a licensed practitioner as a way to circumvent the city’s ordinance.
Conversion therapy is denounced by many medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, according to Mollie Bousu, chairwoman of the city’s Human Rights Commission. Earlier this month, “the National Association of Social Workers Minnesota banned conversion therapy for all social workers in Minnesota,” calling it an unethical practice that should be reported and disciplined as such, Bousu explained.
The council’s April 22 meeting dedicated more than three hours to the topic and included approximately 90 minutes of public comment. The hearing featured several comments for and against the city’s proposal.
The council voted in favor of administrative penalties for any licensed practitioner found to be in violation of the ordinance. The council had the option of imposing criminal penalties for practitioners, as well as adopting a hybrid approach, where a first violation would result in an administrative penalty, with a subsequent violation triggering a criminal proceeding.
The city’s Human Rights Commission recommended administrative penalties, which have been found to be effective in other cities and states that have enacted such bans, according to Commissioner Anita Smithson.
An administrative citation has a different investigative process than a criminal charge. If a practitioner is to charged with a misdemeanor for violating a conversion therapy ordinance, a law enforcement investigation and court hearings, as well as a trial, are part of the process. That process is lengthy and usually requires a victim to testify in an open court, according to City Attorney Wendy Murphy.
An administrative citation allows victims to remain anonymous and avoid a legal process, thereby reducing trauma after the fact, Smithson noted.
Lowman raised several questions about the commission’s research in crafting the ordinance, saying he wanted to ensure that evidence in support of conversion therapy was considered. Although a ban should be a county or state matter, the city’s ordinance is in line with its mission to support equity and inclusion, Lowman.
The evidence is clear that the practice is not reputable, despite opposing points of view supporting conversion therapy, he said.
In supporting the ban, Lowman opposed limiting the penalty to an administrative fine of $500 or $1,000. Baloga called it a toothless ordinance, suggesting that limiting the penalty to a fine is an injustice, given the harmful effect conversion therapy may have on youth and vulnerable adults.
“We’re not treating this issue with the seriousness it warrants and deserves,” he said, noting that driving without a valid license is charged as a misdemeanor offense in Minnesota.
Minors may receive other mental health counseling and services related to their gender identity, according to Deputy City Attorney Peter Zuniga. The ordinance takes effect Jan. 3, which allows the city’s staff time to develop reporting mechanisms, educational and informational resources and investigative procedures, as well as establish coordination with internal and external government agencies, Zuniga explained.
Video of the council’s deliberation and public hearing is available online at tr.im/bcc419.
