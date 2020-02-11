Matt Schneider punches ticket to state meet
After winning the West Suburban Conference title, Bloomington Alpine added to the season of success with senior Matt Schneider advancing to the state Alpine meet at Giant’s Ridge this week.
Schneider qualified with the 15th best two-run combined time at the Section 6 meet at Buck Hill of 52.99 seconds (26.78, 26.21) to help the team place 10th among the field of 19 teams.
Adding to the team success was junior Cody Larson who was 24th in 54.29 (27.6, 26.69), senior Jerry Erlandson was 45th in 58.31 (29.91, 28.4), senior Xander Ahnes was 77th in 1:09 (38.89, 30.07) and sophomore Nico Rouland was 95th in 1:34.2 (1:08.3, 25.9). Junior Gavin Frey didn’t finish his second run after turning in a promising first-run time of 26.48.
Bloomington girls skied to 12th place out of 19 teams at the Section 6 meet. Bloomington scored 208 points, 21 points ahead of Apple Valley and 22 points behind Mankato East for 11th place.
Sophomore Katie Harmon led the way with a 42nd place finish in 1:04.6 (32.26, 32.35) as sophomore Annie Flis stepped up to the No. 2 spot for the team with a 49th place finish in 1:08.0 (33.82, 34.2), junior Hannah Trecker was 69th in 1:13.6 (32.89, 40.7), freshman Allison Mulcahy was 72nd in 1:14.5 (37.34, 371.6), junior Mya Buerck was 80th in 1:18 (38.94, 39.01) and eighth-grader Ella Wald was 93rd in 1:30.6 (45.39, 45.21).
Regular season
Bloomington opened the conference season at Buck Hill Jan. , with a dominating victory as the six team scorers finished among the top 12, including Frey and Larson who were third and fourth, respectively followed by Schneider with the sixth-best time, Rouland was eighth and Erlandson was ninth.
The girls finished second to Chaska-Chan in the opener with Harmon and Trecker finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Buerck was ninth and Annie Flis was 10th.
The conference made a race stop at Wild Mountain Jan. 7 with Bloomington earning the boys title again, one point ahead of Chaska/Chan 148-147 points. Frey led the way with a fourth-place time of 72.95 seconds, Rouland was fifth in 74.06, Schneider was sixth in 74.12, Larson was eighth in 77.12 and Erlandson was 12th in 81.47.
Bloomington finished third in the girls race with Harmon garnering eighth place and Trecker 10th overall. Buerck and Mulcahy were 14th and 16th, respectively.
Frey once again led the team with a runner-up finish at the Jan. 16 conference race at Afton Alps. He finished in 1:01.84, Larson was fourth in 1:02.94, Schneider was sixth in 1:03.83, Rouland was eighth in 1:05.42 and Ben Losee was 16th overall in 1:11.40.
The girls were runners-up at the Afton conference meet led by Trecker’s sixth-place time and Harmon was eighth. Flis was 12th, Mulcahy was 15th and Buerck was 18th.
The teams returned to Afton Alps for a conference race Jan. 21 with the different results as Chaska/Chan held off Bloomington for the win 170-159 points followed by third-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s with 127 points and Richfield was fourth with 61 points.
Frey was third overall in 1:03.37. He posted the second-best first run of 30.97 seconds and was fourth on the second run in 32.40. Larson was fourth overall in 1:04.49, Rouland was fifth in 1:07.18, Losee was ninth in 1:12.44, Gabe Marotz was 17th in 1:18.50 and Mason Gliege was 19th in 1:19.50.
For the girls race, Bloomington was third with Harmon and Trecker finishing seventh and eighth, respectively again. Flis was the third Bloomington skier and placed 13th while Buerck was 17th overall. Wald was 23rd and Barr-Broms was 26th to add points to the team total.
Frey paced Bloomington at the Welch Invite on Jan. 10 finishing ninth overall in 1:07.55, Schneider was 16th in 1:09.13 and Larson was 26th in 1:12.96.
Richfield’s Eli Jurewicz was 31st overall in 1:14.65, Wyatt Ritchie was 50th in 1:31.25,
For the girls, Harmon was 33rd overall and Trecker was 41st.
Leading up to sections, Bloomington competed in the Buck Hill Invitational on Jan. 24. The boys placed 12th led by Frey who was ninth in 48.29 seconds, Schneider was 14th in 49.26, Rouland was 29th in 52.03, Erlandson was 39th and Larson was 77th.
The Bloomington girls’ placed 11th overall with a pair of skiers among the top 27 times including Harmon and Trecker 25th and 27th places, respectively.
First-year coach
Kyle Schnichels took over the Bloomington Alpine ski program ahead of the season after serving as an assistant coach for his alma mater Holy Angels in 2016-17.
Coaching wasn’t on his radar this fall. Instead, the plan was to focus on coursework and play club baseball at St. Thomas as a full-time student majoring in English with a professional writing emphasis.
“One of the parents [on the team], Dennis Rouland, found my name from an article in the UST school paper about my attempt to revive the Alpine Ski Racing Club,” said Schnichels, who grew up in Richfield and went on to play baseball at Luther College. “He sent me a message on Facebook asking if I would be interested in a coaching opportunity with the Alpine ski team. During our conversation over the phone, I learned that Bloomington did not have a head coach and was at risk of not having a season. Luckily I found a way to make the practice schedule work with my class schedule.”
Schnichels relied on a lot of help from volunteer coaches to fill in the gaps when he couldn’t be at practice, including Steve Soderberg, Annalie Iwen, Scott Iwen, Mel Brown Wright and Kierra Wendorf-Finstrom. Rouland and Adam Frey, another parent, handled many of the administrative duties to allow Schnichels to focus on the team.
Not only was he an assistant coach, but Schnichels was thrust into a head coach role after the head coach sustained a serious knee injury and could not be at the hill for a majority of the season.
