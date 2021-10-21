A safety check of a unit at a Bloomington self-storage center prompted an unnecessary response from a 32-year-old Bloomington man, which led to his arrest.
Police officers were dispatched to Public Storage, 9033 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 10. A 23-year-old employee had called to report that the suspect had pointed a gun at her inside one of the storage units. As officers were arriving at the scene, the employee reported that the suspect had exited the building through an elevator and was heading toward the back of the property, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The woman provided a description of the suspect, and a man matching the description was beginning to drive off. Officers stopped the vehicle, detained the man without incident and eventually arrested him, Utecht noted.
The employee told the police she was checking the property when she found the suspect’s storage unit door was closed, but not locked. She opened the door to check if the unit was occupied and inside found the suspect, who pointed a gun at her. She returned to her office to call the police and monitor the property, Utecht explained.
There was no indication that the suspect had illegally entered the storage unit, as it appeared to be in his name. A search warrant for the storage unit was executed following his arrest, which turned up a BB gun, Utecht said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, being a felon in possession of a weapon and narcotics possession, as suspected narcotics were found in his possession following his arrest, Utecht noted.
The suspect also had two warrants at the time of his arrest.
Death investigation
A call initially routed to the Eden Prairie Police Department regarding a body on the side of the road turned out to be a deceased male in Bloomington.
The report was made at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 8. The witness reported the body was on the side of the road on the 7800 block of Washington Avenue, which is in the northwest quadrant of the interchange at Interstate 494 and Highway 169, near Bloomington’s border with Eden Prairie and Edina, according to Utecht.
The male’s cause and manner of death were not released, and his identity had not been released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Oct. 15.
Stolen vehicle
An attempt to hide a stolen vehicle by altering its license plate wasn’t done well enough to fool a patrol officer.
The officer was patrolling the parking lot of Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., at approximately 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 when he noticed that the occupied vehicle’s plate had been altered with a black marker, changing one letter and one number on the tag, Utecht said.
The officer detained the occupants of the vehicle and checked its vehicle identification number, which showed that it had been stolen in Minneapolis, Utecht explained.
The occupants, a 27-year-old St. Paul man and a 25-year-old Eagan woman, were arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.
Indecent exposure
A 39-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure involving a minor, accused of exposing his penis while in a neighbor’s yard.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10100 block of Colfax Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. They spoke to a resident who said his daughter observed the suspect exposing himself in their yard when she looked out a window, according to Utecht.
The homeowner knew the man was a neighbor, and when officers questioned him, he acknowledged that he had been in his neighbor’s yard and was naked, Utecht said.
He was booked for a gross misdemeanor count as a result of a prior conviction for indecent exposure involving a passing motorist, Utecht noted.
Robbery
A 24-year-old Minneapolis woman claimed she was planning to buy gift cards from two men, one of whom was an acquaintance, when she was robbed and left on the side of the road in Bloomington.
The victim reported the incident by phone, saying that she was with the men at Holiday Stationstores, 8401 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 7:45 p.m. Oct. 9, according to Utecht.
The victim said the men came to her residence and offered to sell her the gift cards. She left her home with them under the assumption they were going to a Holiday store to verify the cards were activated. They pulled into the Lyndale Avenue store parking lot and the driver exited the vehicle momentarily, appearing to speak with someone before returning, Utecht said.
After a brief exchange inside the vehicle, the second man then grabbed the woman by the neck and pointed a gun at her head as the vehicle drove off, according to the victim. They dropped her off near Interstate 494, taking her cellphone, debit cards and $600, Utecht explained.
The victim said she was uncertain where she was dropped off, and did not explain how she returned home, he noted.
