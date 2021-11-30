Several firsts including shutout, hat trick and goals propel Stars to 17-2 scoring edge in 2-0 start
Breaking into running time for the duration of the 17-minute third period in the season-opener is a good sign of things to come for the Holy Angels boys hockey team.
The Stars scored in bunches after what coach Patrick Griswold categorized as a slower-than-anticipated start to what ultimately was a 9-0 win over Rochester Lourdes on Nov. 24.
The offense carried over in an 8-2 win at Rochester Century Nov. 26, outscoring the opposition 17-2 in three days.
The season-opener was filled with firsts at Richfield Ice Arena as senior goaltender Bryce Hess stopped all 15 shots he faced in his varsity debut. An Edina transfer, Hess stopped 21-of-23 shots twao nights later in an 8-2 victory at Rochester Century.
Holy Angels peppered the Lourdes goalie with 53 shots in all, while 11 different skaters picked up a point and seven of them finished with multiple points.
“We got better in the second and third periods,” Griswold said as the team only had four days of practice before playing a game. “Our compete [level] wasn’t there in the first period but it was good to get those first-night jitters out of it, still up 2-0 after the first period so you can’t complain about that.”
Quick start
The pre-Thanksgiving Day start was by design as Griswold wants to stay away from the number of scheduled three-game weeks. “If we can have an extra day and use it, why not,” he said as the night before Thanksgiving served as an opportunity for those alumni back in town to stop by the rink to watch the game. “So it worked out well.”
Freshman Henry Lechner led the way with his first varsity goal to go along with four assists. But the Stars’ Golden Helmet went to Lucas Larson, who scored his first two varsity goals and had plenty of other plays on both ends of the rink.
“It was certainly nice to get the monkey off their back for sure,” Griswold said, as a player like senior Ricky Nelson had a hat trick after scoring four goals all of last season. Nik Johnson added two goals after scoring four times last season.
“Our seniors are our leaders so it was nice to see,” Griswold said. “We preach on culture and in the locker room after the game, the cheering for every single guy when they were Player of the Game, their first goal or assist, it was incredible. There was no jealousy and they are a tight group and it’s that culture that will help you win.”
Pulling players together from different communities to play for Holy Angels takes that community-building to have an ideal culture and one aspect Griswold sees is in the familiarity in the locker room with only three new players in the mix.
“These guys have been together for at least one to four years for the seniors,” Griswold said.
Nelson and Alex Lesnar each had four points. Nelson scored twice in the third period, less than three minutes apart for his first career hat trick. Lesnar, a defenseman, added four assists.
Senior center Ryan Welsch added a goal and two assists and summed the game up well, adding: “We started turning it on, kept the puck in their end for most of the game and the line just kept working and cycling the puck. It was a good time.”
Keep it rolling
The success continued, this time at Rochester Century two nights later as the Stars scored four times in the second period, outshooting the Panthers 72-23 in a game played at Graham Arena. Century responded to Holy Angels’ goals, scoring 13 seconds after the opening goal coming 3:20 into the game and then just under three minutes later less than eight minutes into the second period. The Stars broke the game open with three more goals in the period, starting 12 seconds after the Panthers tied the game. Nelson picked up his second goal of the game to make it 3-2. Larson and Welsch added goals to carry a 5-2 lead into the third period.
Holy Angels kept the pressure on with a 32-5 edge in shots in the third period as Lesnar, Lechner and Nelson accounted for the three goals.
Senior captain Carter Hermanson had five assists as Larson, Welsch and Nelson each added four points.
Captains this season include senior brothers Carter Hermanson and Noah Hermanson and junior defensemen Jacob Margarit and Jack Bartfield.
The Hermansons are the leading points returners with Carter (35 points on 23 assists) and Noah (32 points on 17 goals), while Bartfield finished with 32 points on 18 assists. Margarit’s 13 points matched Nik Johnson and Nelson’s totals from 2020-21.
The Stars have three alumni currently playing junior hockey, including Owen Neuharth and Noah Griswold with Fairbanks (NAHL) and Caeden Phelps with the Wisconsin Lumberjacks (SIJHL).
Themed nights include Teacher Appreciation Night against Forest Lake on Jan. 4 and Senior Night against Duluth Marshall on Feb. 12.
Holy Angels will play in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the National Sports Center in Blaine Dec. 27-29. The Stars will play in the Gold Division, opening against Northfield at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27. Games continue on Dec. 28 and 29, depending on the outcome of the previous game. The championship is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Nov. 24 vs. Rochester Lourdes
Nov. 26 at Rochester Century 7:15 p.m.
Dec. 4 at Woodbury 2 p.m.
Dec. 7 at Holy Family
Dec. 11 vs. Hopkins
Dec. 14 vs. Burnsville
Dec. 20 at St. Louis Park
Dec. 23 vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Dec. 27-29 at Herb Brooks Holiday Classic (NSC)
Jan. 4 vs. Forest Lake
Jan. 8 vs. Hudson 2 p.m.
Jan. 12 at Gentry Academy
Jan. 15 vs. Gentry Academy 2 p.m.
Jan. 17 vs. Owatonna
Jan. 22 at St. Cloud Cathedral 2:15 p.m.
Jan. 27 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Jan. 29 at Blake 5 p.m.
Feb. 1 St. Paul Academy
Feb. 5 at Osseo
Feb. 8 at Buffalo
Feb. 12 vs. Duluth Marshall 2 p.m
Feb. 15 at Breck 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 17 vs. Armstrong/Cooper
