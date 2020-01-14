One of Minnesota’s most historically significant and busy arenas completes changes
From the outside, Bloomington Community Ice Garden appears mostly unchanged.
Opened in 1970, BIG, as it is commonly known, is a busy year-round facility for skating programs, including figure skating training provided by the Figure Skating Club of Bloomington, hockey programming through many partners plus open skate sessions.
Started in April, building renovations were in the plans for several years to update the popular arena that houses three ice sheets.
During construction, temporary locker rooms were built in the lobby area outside Rink 3 and the only public entrance to the building was in the northwest corner of the arena, entering along Rink 3 and Etran’s off-ice training area.
Along with parking remaining the same, the sliding door and the main corridor to three ice sheets and business offices are unchanged.
The large trophy case, which sat next to the main entrance, was moved to the north wall along with the lobby outside Rink 3.
Through the planning stage of the process, Rink Manager Bob Carr learned that visitors to the arena missed the trophy case when it was near the entrance, which is one reason for the move to the lobby area where people tend to congregate and spend more time.
During the renovation, Carr said they came across the runner-up trophy from the 1965 state hockey tournament. International Falls completed a perfect 26-0 season with a 7-0 win over Bloomington High School. It would be the first of two perfect seasons during a run of three straight state titles.
“We knew we had it but we’ll make sure it goes back into the case,” he said.
The team pictures of each state tournament team from over the years will return once the walls are completed.
The memorial to Bill Masteron will remain along the corridor outside Rink 2 along with the recipients of the William J. Masterton Scholars, an honor presented to a Bloomington senior hockey player annually since 1969.
The addition of a covered entrance area helps keep those waiting out of the elements while the built-in bench helps keep the main walkway free of clutter.
Changes
The biggest changes come behind the scenes at Rinks 2 and 3 where locker rooms serving both rinks were redone.
Elevated viewing areas on one end of each rink were added to comply with the code set in the American’s with Disabilities Act.
The renovated locker rooms took a lot of work from the respective booster clubs for Kennedy and Jefferson boys and girls hockey high school programs, plus the youth level associations.
One necessity for the renovations came from a need to keep the shower and restroom facilities enclosed for each locker room with no common areas. Before, two locker rooms shared a joint shower and restroom area.
The four locker rooms serving Rink 3 were completed with the high school programs in mind and with a lot of support from the organizations to customize their space.
Two rooms are decked out in Jefferson colors and two in Kennedy colors.
Carr explained the high school programs always carried their own gear, without a place to keep it safe and secure during the season. “The high schools bought the lockers and these are public dressing rooms we are letting the schools store their lockers in,” he said. “They donated them to the city and our users will use the same rooms when they are empty.”
Currently, Jefferson boys, Kennedy boys and Jefferson girls’ (cooperative with Kennedy) each have their own locker room with lockable stalls, dedicated toilets, sinks and showers and plenty of signage on display.
Each of the respective hockey associations completed the locker room with necessary air purifiers.
“Every hockey family should have one in their house,” Carr said.
Jefferson’s boys area includes displays from the state tournament title runs and a whiteboard to help the coaching staff plan for the next practice or game. The fourth dressing room is utilized as a junior varsity room with a blue and gold stripe. Instead of lockable lockers, a shelf and hook system, similar to the other locker rooms at BIG, allow for players to organize gear to keep it off the floor and out of the walkway.
“The hockey people have been great to work with,” Carr said progress on the project.
The larger locker rooms for Rink 2 include shelving and hooks to hang gear, plus the dedicated shower/restroom facilities and a fresh coat of paint. “This is a nice upgrade from the old 2-by-4s,” Carr said of the standard upgraded shelving for players to keep gear organized and off the floor. “It has to be sturdy, too.”
In addition to the locker room changes, referees working Rink 1 have a new space with two locking doors, a small changing area and restroom facilities.
Plans are underway to modify and update the scoreboards inside Rink 1 by the end of January. For a long time, the only operable sign was in the east end of the rink, while the signage above the entrance on the west side did not work properly.
Lighting over each rink was upgraded to LED fixtures in the fall.
As for the future, business offices might move but for now, they remain in the same location, offering a centralized spot for employees to keep track of who is coming and going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.