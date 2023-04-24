Richfield softball is off to a 1-1 start after opening the season with a 17-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park in the April 12 home opener and a 13-2 loss at reigning section champion St. Anthony on April 18. 

Emily Olson
Buy Now

Richfield junior pitcher Emily Olson fires the ball during the Spartans 17-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park during the April 12 season opener.

The Spartans bats appeared to be in mid-season form as they piled up 17 runs in just four innings against the Scots as Audrey Olson and Maren Jensen each went 3-for-4 driving in two runs and scoring three times. Grace Anderson and Emily Olson each had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Addison Owens and Taylor Nickell each hit a triple to keep the rally going and Olson launched her first home run of the season over the centerfield fence.

Sarah Carlson hit
Buy Now

Richfield's Sarah Carlson takes a swing during the season-opener.
Emily Olson, Taylor Nickell
Buy Now

Spartan junior Emily Olson, left, high-fives eighth-grader Taylor Nickell, right, during Richfield’s 17-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park in the April 12 season opener.
Lexi Nickel
Buy Now

Richfield junior Lexi Nickell safely slides into third base during the Spartans 17-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park during the April 12 season opener.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments