Richfield softball is off to a 1-1 start after opening the season with a 17-2 win over St. Paul Highland Park in the April 12 home opener and a 13-2 loss at reigning section champion St. Anthony on April 18.
The Spartans bats appeared to be in mid-season form as they piled up 17 runs in just four innings against the Scots as Audrey Olson and Maren Jensen each went 3-for-4 driving in two runs and scoring three times. Grace Anderson and Emily Olson each had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Addison Owens and Taylor Nickell each hit a triple to keep the rally going and Olson launched her first home run of the season over the centerfield fence.
Olson also took the win in the pitching circle allowing two runs, one earned on two hits with just one walk and five strikeouts.
Ten different base runners scored at least one run. Chloe Berglund and Lexi Nickell each had one hit, one walk and scored twice.
Jefferson
Jefferson improved to 3-0 on the season with back-to-back wins to start last week starting with a 9-3 win at Osseo on April 17 before handing St. Louis Park a 16-2 loss in five innings on April 18.
Remi Rudquist, Carly Larson and Emmy Ly each had two hits against Osseo while Aaliyah Lawrence had a double and stole one base. Ly drove in three runs and eight different base runners scored. Jackie Larsen went 1-for-5, scoring once and stole a base.
Maria Torp allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits over seven innings. She didn’t allow a walk and struck out five batters.
The Jaguars returned to the dugout the next day for a Metro West Conference game at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park.
The Jaguars posted three runs in the first inning and added 10 more runs in the third inning. Eight different batters picked up a hit as Rudquist led the way with three hits including a double, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Lawrence hit a home run, driving in two runs and scoring four times. Hannah Effertz, Ly and Larsen, each had two hits and combined to score five runs. Tatum Larson scored twice and Sophia Rouland and Aubrey Hendrickson each scored a run.
Lizzie Jeschke picked up the win in the circle allowing two runs on six hits over four innings. She walked four batters and struck out two batters.
Rouland worked the final inning to close out the game.
