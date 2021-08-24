Walworth, Oh, Campbell set to guide more than 50 tennis players this fall
Jefferson girls tennis has another veteran group back including senior captains Sydney Walworth (No. 1 singles) and Sae Mee Oh (No. 1 doubles or No. 2 singles) and junior Greta Campbell (No. 2 singles or No. 1 doubles) ready to help organize and lead a team with over 50 players which wrapped up the preseason with the annual senior match Aug. 23 and Blue versus White intra-squad scrimmage on Aug. 24.
Wallworth has four years of varsity experience including All-Conference Honorable Mention last season. Oh enters her fifth season and was an All-Conference honoree. Campbell enters her third season after playing at No. 1 doubles and senior Sarah Heeter played at second doubles partnering with sophomore Ana Feeken as both were varsity newcomers in 2020.
The program will miss six-year varsity player Isabelle Lynch, who will play golf at St. Thomas.
The influx of participation this fall is something coach Lynn Larson can appreciate as several basketball players decided to join the program before their season. Several upperclassmen will attempt to add varsity team points, including seniors Emily Colby, Abbie Johns and Caroline Yue who saw some time on varsity as did junior Melina Peters. Look for help from seniors Kristin Kurschner and Anja Urbanz.
“We are very experienced and will be deeper than in past years,” Larson said, as 20 players participated in USTA Junior Team Tennis. As a result, “Everyone has improved. We have huge numbers out for tennis this year.”
Larson credits the coaching staff, “they make things so fun while teaching the basics. They really know how to work with kids.”
Larson’s 82-year-old father Marv Hartung is still an assistant coach and Larson joined him this season as a retired teacher after more than three decades teaching math. “The girls love working with Marv,” she said. “I’m happy to have a little extra time to work with the team.”
Another assistant coach Nick Hupton is back as is JV coach Tom McNutt and B squad coach David Carberry.
Molly Deering, who was added as a B squad coach, played for the Jaguars from 2011-14 before playing at UW-River Falls.
The Metro West Conference added Orono, Waconia and New Prague this season and Larson believes Orono will challenge Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the conference title. She thinks the Jaguars should compete for a top-three finish. As for Section 6AA, Jefferson will once again have a tough road to reach state against teams like Edina, BSM, Eastview and Class A state champion Blake.
