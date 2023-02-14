The third person in a Bloomington murder-suicide investigation has been identified as a 44-year-old Belle Plaine man who is suspected of shooting a father and son from Buffalo, Minnesota, before turning the gun on himself.
Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said Richard Myre shot the father, then the son, before turning the gun on himself.
Hodges identified Myre and summarized his department’s investigation a week after the bodies of Myre, Dale Dahmen, 55, and Dominick Dahmen, 25, were found dead inside a black Ford F-150 parked in a parking lot for France Place, an office building near the intersection of France Avenue and Minnesota Drive, on Bloomington’s northern border with Edina.
Investigators determined that Myre arrived at the office building at approximately 4:15 p.m. Feb. 1. He parked his truck and waited for the Dahmens to arrive. The father and son arrived in a minivan, exited their vehicle and entered Myre’s truck, with Dale Dahmen sitting in the front of the quad cab truck and his son Dominick sitting in the back seat, according to Hodges.
Approximately 90 minutes later there was commotion in the truck. Myre pulled out a handgun, fired twice at Dale Dahmen, shooting him in the head. After a struggle with Dominick Dahmen, Myre shot him seven times. Myre then shot himself, Hodges said.
Investigators found 10 shell casings in the truck, all 10 rounds were accounted for, and Myre’s gun was found in the truck, he added.
Investigators pieced together the timeline and series of events using surveillance video of the parking lot, Deputy Chief Kim Clauson noted.
Why Myre began shooting remains uncertain, according to Hodges. “We’re still trying to figure that out,” he said.
It appears that Myre and the Dahmens had a history and were involved in stock market trading, and had no connection to Bloomington other than that was where they agreed to meet on Feb. 1. Their financial dealings appear to be what led to the conflict in the truck, Hodges said.
“Regardless of the circumstances surrounding it, it’s a tragedy,” he said.
Bloomington is not investigating the financial matters between the Myre and the Dahmens, but will forward information from anyone who thinks they are victims of fraud associated with the case to the appropriate federal investigative agency, Hodges explained. Potential fraud victims may call 952-563-4900.
