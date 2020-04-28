Vacura, Redding, production team recognized for their dedication
BEC-TV, Bloomington Education Cable Television, was recognized multiple times during the Student Production Awards by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Upper Midwest Foundation recently.
The annual contest includes a banquet to recognize those who rose to the top of their craft which was scheduled for April 3 at the Crowne Plaza Aire/Mall of America in Bloomington. Due to COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order, the ceremony went all-digital in recognizing the best and brightest student broadcasters in the region.
BEC-TV manager Tom Rindgal is the only full-time paid staff while the station relies on a dedicated volunteer staff plus 10 part-time staff to produce some of the highest-quality programmings in the area.
“Most of our staff work another job either in the industry and want to come to give back plus our student volunteers,” Ringdal said, noting that the adults were student volunteers at some point. “That’s where their passion comes from.”
Two of the four nominated productions in the high school sports, live events category called The Crystal Pillar awards, were produced by BEC-TV including Kennedy’s 3-2 win over Jefferson in boys’ hockey from February 2019 and Kennedy football’s 29-21 comeback win over Providence Academy from Oct. 4 in a Twin City Suburban Maroon sub-division game.
The football production earned the Crystal Pillar to advance to the national competition.
The football production was led by student producer Joe Wiklund with Zach Vacura, director/camera; Max Manwarren, graphics/camera; Lucas Kreig, replays/audio; Jeremy Lee replays/camera; Vladislav Budiak audio/camera and Tom Ringdal advisor. Vacura was the student producer for the hockey game production.
“It feels good to have two from BEC-TV,” Ringdal said.
Other regions cast the decisive votes for the Crystal Pillar Awards and not everything submitted is part of the finalist nominations. “That’s the first hurdle to get over,” Ringdal said. A basketball game from Oskaloosa, Iowa, and wrestling from Webster City, Iowa was the other nominees in the category.
What makes a production stand out from other nominees are, according to Ringdal: solid overall production value (basics are clean and smooth, good camera work that is framed well, creative and professional, replays and graphics help enhance the experience, solid play-by-play, the number of cameras used and their position on the field or stadium among other traits.
“We are very, very proud of the quality at BEC-TV,” he said as an advisor to the students. “It’s very unusual to have that level of production value from a student-led broadcast.”
As a manager, Ringdal considers himself the chief cook and bottle washer for BEC-TV with a hand in every production that happens. “We have a small staff so most of the time I have my feet on the ground, working with the kids,” he said as on busy evenings they could work four events at the same time.
AV All-Star
Vacura, a junior in Bloomington, also earned the Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation’s AV All-Star for the five-state region.
In a press release announcing the awards on BECTV.org, Ringdal says Vacura is a problem-solver whose best interest is making the production better.
That problem solver moniker might be an understatement.
“Zach found a way to integrate BEC-TV’s retired otherwise useless video switcher panels into the new high-definition systems,” Ringdal said. “He found a way to integrate scoreboard data from each of the district’s eight venues, each with a completely different scoreboard system and coded user-friendly interfaces. Zach even devised a way to overlay transparent name and graphics plus scores/times on each lane in swimming coverage.”
Vacura began volunteering at BEC-TV as a seventh-grader at Olson Middle School. He has served in multiple capacities with the station including season-long student producer for both Jefferson and Kennedy football games, produced weekly coaches shows for both schools and hockey coverage for the three varsity programs in Bloomington.
Vacura’s patience is something few other students demonstrate, “as he teaches and leads our wide variety of volunteers,” Ringdahl said. “Other students appreciate his approach as a student producer because they know he will always work to make both a top-notch production and help provide each of them with a top-notch experience.”
Ringdal said Vacura’s ability to solve problems isn’t hyperbole.
“He’s rebuilt every system from scratch,” Ringdal said. “A lot of cases, the ones who succeed have a passion for it and get involved from the start – the design, soldering, and everything that is Zach. He has his DNA all over our projects.”
Ringdal said they have been blessed to have a couple of kids who dive headfirst into projects to help motivate classmates and other volunteers to complete projects. “He dives in harder and deeper than most anyone in a long, long time,” Ringdal said. “He comes up with an idea and I’ll take it to our engineer who isn’t sure how it will work but a week later Zach has a well-thought-out plan.”
The project which stood out the most for Ringdal was the scoreboard integration. “For years we had to emulate the start/stop clock at venues for TV with eight different systems,” Ringdal said. “We had to redo the technology for HD and it is hard to see the old technology go away. Zach’s good at modifying stuff to work with what we have.”
Ringdal’s chief engineer is well-versed in computers and technology and didn’t think Vacura’s plan for the code would work. After some trial and error, Ringdal said he’s never seen that coding and problem solving from anyone in the country.
Alex Redding
A 2017 graduate of Kennedy High School, Redding is a student at Hennepin Technical College looking to further his video production and on-air talent while also volunteering at BEC-TV.
He is the 2020 recipient of the Ulysses Carlini Media Scholarship, sponsored by the Carlini Family.
Redding learned the inner workings of television production at BEC-TV doing all-things-technical while he has moved behind the microphone to announce games.
His scholarship biography said: “He hasn’t backed down from a challenge learning new media production techniques, even when learning itself can sometimes be challenging. As a young adult on the autism spectrum, Redding, says one of the biggest challenges is knowing how to navigate and understand social interactions. Redding says he typically has a lot of anxiety about having to work with a large team but says he’s been able to overcome his challenges and see them as strengths. Redding said he will, “hyperfocus and be detailed oriented He will notice details which create insightful analysis critical to understanding key aspects of an entire production. His attention to detail has allowed him to operate highly technical production equipment and software to improve all of his media production value.”
