Kennedy tops Holy Angels, Jefferson wins at Chaska
Jefferson boys basketball picked up its fifth win of the season in a 76-66 final against visiting Orono on Jan. 27.
The Metro West Conference win stopped a season-high five-game losing streak for the Jaguars in which two of the games were decided by three points (65-62 against Edina on Jan. 10 and 83-80 at Chaska on Jan. 24).
The win over Orono featured a strong opening half as the Jaguars established a 41-22 lead by halftime. Daniel Frietag went on to lead the way with 30 points while Blake Mamalakis added 16 points. Thomas Rowland and Marcus Horton followed with eight and seven points, respectively.
Orono’s Isaiah Hagen countered with 30 points and Grant Gunderson had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds plus seven assists and two blocks.
Three days earlier, Jefferson (7-9) handed Chaska (6-9) its first conference loss of the season after jumping out to a 42-38 halftime edge. The Jaguars spread the attack around with Horton going for 22 points while Freitag finished with 21 points and senior guard Reece Washington going for 13 points. Mamalakis and sophomore Thomas Rowland added nine and eight points, respectively.
Chaska countered with four players in double digits including 19 points from Max Rain and 17 points from Simon Peterson.
Jefferson traveled to Park on Monday before visiting New Prague on Thursday in a pair of Metro West contests before hosting Class A Hiawatha Collegiate (11-4) at noon on Saturday.
Holy Angels
The Stars slipped to 5-10 after dropping the last five games including a 74-42 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday, the second-ranked program in Class AAA and fellow Section 6AAA squad.
Kennedy handed the Stars a 64-59 defeat in overtime on the Richfield campus one night earlier and St. Thomas Academy began the week with a 68-45 win on Jan. 24.
St. Anthony handed the Stars a 107-76 defeat in Tri-Metro Conference play on Jan. 20. Holy Angels had five players in double-figures led by Jalyen Boehm-Peterson with 19 points while Joe Miller, Damian Devine and AJ Boarman each had 12 points. Jamison Rowe added 11 points.
Against STA, Miller and Boarman led the Stars with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Holy Angels continues the heart of the conference schedule including Friday at Columbia Heights before hosting DeLaSalle on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Kennedy
After winning twice over the opening 10 games of the season, Kennedy has collected three wins out of the last five games, all Tri-Metro Conference opponents, including a 64-59 overtime victory against Holy Angels on Friday.
Senior Rayzjon Walker had a season-high 33 points as the Eagles came back from down 33-31 at the break to pull out the close win. Marques Monroe and Jeremiah Bartlick each had nine points while Malachi Taylor-Simmons had eight points.
Starting with the 80-79 win over Richfield on Jan. 17, Kennedy scored a season-high 95 points in a 95-66 win over Brooklyn Center on Jan. 23.
Kennedy led 42-27 at the break and didn’t let up over the second half outscoring the Centaurs 53-39. Kennedy had five players in double digits led by Monroe with 21 points and Tajon Pearson with 17 points. Lamarrius Starr and Ryan Sheehan added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Kennedy struggled to find open shots in a 77-54 loss at Cooper on Jan. 20 and came up short against St. Anthony 69-60 on Jan. 24.
Pearson led JFK against St. Anthony with 21 points while Monroe and Walker added 16 and 12 points, respectively. St. Anthony featured Nathan Lucas with a game-high 25 points and 15 points from Caydin Hauser.
Against Cooper (10-5), Monroe and Walker each scored 12 points and Starr finished with 11 points.
Kennedy travels to Brooklyn Center on Friday for the rematch before hosting Columbia Heights (6-8) on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Richfield
Richfield snapped a four-game losing streak with an impressive 95-75 win over Brooklyn Center on Jan. 20 on Youth Night at Richfield High School. The Spartans built a 44-33 halftime lead and kept the momentum up by scoring 51 points in the second half. Junior guard CJ Armstrong led the way with 27 points while Zavier Hayes and Jalen Hayes followed with 17 and 12 points, respectively. David Lee, Jr. added 11 points.
Armstrong scored 24 points in a 94-67 loss at Columbia Heights on Jan. 24 and 28 points in an 81-66 loss to third-ranked in Class AAA DeLaSalle.
Lee and Casey Gay scored 12 and 11 points, respectively while Zavier Hayes had eight points. DLS added 25 points from Nasir Whitlock and 22 points from Israel Moses V.
The Spartans traveled to Fridley on Tuesday and travel to Cooper on Feb. 7 before hosting St. Anthony at RHS at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.
