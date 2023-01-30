Kennedy tops Holy Angels, Jefferson wins at Chaska 

Jefferson boys basketball picked up its fifth win of the season in a 76-66 final against visiting Orono on Jan. 27. 

Tipoff
Buy Now

Kennedy’s Rayzjon Walker reaches for the opening tip against Richfield’s Jalen Hayes during their Jan. 17 contest.
CJ Armstrong
Buy Now

Richfield sophomore CJ Armstrong protects the basketball on the way to the rim during the Jan. 17 contest at Kennedy. Armstrong has been on fire scoring over 20 points over the last four games including 28 points against DeLaSalle and 27 points against Brooklyn Center.
Jon Weber
Buy Now

Jefferson’s Jon Weber, middle, spins through a double-team against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Jan. 17.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments