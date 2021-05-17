Jefferson improves to 9-1 while claiming first conference crown in 24 years
For the first time in 24 years, Jefferson baseball is at the top of the conference following a comeback 11-6 win at Robbinsdale Armstrong to cap off a 3-0 week as the Jaguars return from quarantine.
The eighth-ranked (Class 4A) Jaguars are on an incredible hot streak at the plate, scoring at least 11 runs in four straight games which span back to an 18-4 win over Cooper on April 26. Jefferson began the week with a 17-6 win over Cooper on Senior Night at Tony Oliva Field at Dred Scott before a 14-6 win over St. Louis Park on back-to-back days, May 12 and 13, respectively. Park was coming off a huge 14-0 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s on May 10.
“We were able to get all of the seniors [13] into the lineup for Senior Night,” Jaguars coach Jim Gess said of the restart to the season after missing two weeks due to COVID-19 quarantine. “[Offensively] it was like a volcano ready to erupt. We’re averaging 12 runs a game, which is ridiculous, with a tough schedule and the next best [team in Class 4A] is at 10 runs per game. Our kids are hitting the ball, don’t swing at bad pitches, come to the plate with a good plan and are relentless.”
Jefferson dramatically completed the perfect Saturday with a seven-run seventh inning at Armstrong after trailing 6-4 coming into the inning.
Senior captain Bennett McCollow hit a 3-run home run to extend the lead and show what Gess says is the best hitting team he has seen at Jefferson, including the 2008 state runner-up team.
He would go as far as to say that McCollow is the best player he’s coached. “Bennett got us charged up with that 3-run home run,” Gess said. “He’s an amazing player.”
The home run was the starting shortstop’s second of the game after connecting for a home run to left field in the fifth inning. McCollow also came through with a clutch two-out double in the sixth inning to drive in Brendan O’Brien to make it a 6-4 game. McCollow went 3-for-6 at the plate driving in six runs. All three hits were multi-base hits to go along with a walk and scored three times.
In the field, he turned the game-winning double play to get the Jaguars out of a jam with the bases loaded.
The Jaguars had the heart of the lineup come up in the seventh inning, starting with senior captain David Steffen who drew a four-pitch walk. Fellow senior captain Ben Goedderz lined a double to center field to put runners on the corners for Noah Pinette loaded the bases with a walk for senior Sam Malecha’s sac fly to bring home Steffen and make it a 6-5 game. Sean Littman beat out an infield single to load the bases again for O’Brien.
O’Brien’s patience helped draw a second walk of the inning, this time to tie the score as Goedderz trotted home.
Braden Ebling broke the game open with a two-run single to left field to push Jefferson ahead 8-6 before McCollow’s blast over the fence.
Jefferson was shut out going into the fifth inning as the Falcons scored six runs three innings into the game including a four-run third inning.
Jefferson stranded seven runners on the bases while pounding out 12 hits. Goedderz also had three hits and Ebling contributed two hits plus two RBIs as seven different Jaguars recorded a hit.
Junior Alex Crusan pitched four shutout innings while striking out five batters after Pinette picked up starter Andrew Johnson who gave up five runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. Pinette needed just five pitches to record the final two outs in the third inning.
In addition to Goedderz big game at the plate, he’s doing all he can behind the plate. “Ben leads us in batting average but he’s helping us so much behind the plate throwing out base runners and helping out the pitchers by calling a great game,” Gess said as the Jaguars have stolen 26 bases while the opposition has successfully stolen two bases.
Leadership
With a large senior class, Gess said the camaraderie and energy in the dugout, “is ridiculous. They are so into the game, even when they aren’t in the game they are so vocal in a positive way.”
The combination of Steffen, McCollow, Goedderz and Hanson are “really like coaches on the field for us and it’s a program that runs itself with those four guys. They just believe in the process and help everyone else along the way.”
The last conference title came in 1997 as part of the South Suburban Conference while they finished with seven runner-up finishes. “We’ve had a lot of good teams with [current Washington Nationals farm system pitcher] Jake Irvin and Luke McClain but never won the conference with them.”
The first goal for this group was to win the conference title. Done. Next on the list, according to Gess, is to earn the No. 1 seed in sections then qualify for state. “Not a lot of teams have bought into that as a goal but this team is playing so well, we’ll see how it unfolds. They are having so much fun and as you get older you learn to appreciate the teams and players and coaches and parents for what each of them does. It takes a whole army to do this and I’m so appreciative of everyone involved.”
When comparing the 2008 Jaguars, Gess said, the 2021 Jaguars are a better hitting group but the ‘08 team has the edge in pitching.
Wandmacher out
While on the COVID-19 quarantine, the Jaguars lost Blake Wandmacher, who is out of the rest of the season after being hit by a baseball in the cheek. He recently had surgery to repair a broken orbital bone. The starting left fielder and arguably quickest Jaguar on the base paths will be missed. “He’s a great character kid for us,” Gess said of the tough situation.
Jefferson claimed the Metro West Conference after a 14-6 win at St. Louis Park on May 13.
The Jaguars pounded out 15 hits and scored runs in 5-of-7 innings. McCollow made his lone hit count blasting a 3-run home run in the sixth inning. He drew a walk before scoring on a double by Steffen in the fifth inning.
Carter Hanson went 3-for-4 at the plate with a walk and scored once. He was the starting pitcher with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. He gave up two earned runs on eight hits with two walks. Crusan picked up the final two outs of the inning plus one more inning. He gave up one run on two hits with a strikeout and walk before Pinette needed 16 pitches to work through the seventh inning.
On Senior Night against Cooper, Jefferson scored seven runs in the first inning to set the tone in a 17-6 win in five innings on May 12.
Littman and Goedderz each collected three hits including a triple but Littman drove in four runs compared to Goedderz’s three RBIs. Littman also added a double and stole one base. McCollow stole three bases and scored three times while drawing a walk from the lead-off spot in the batting order. Hanson drew two walks and scored twice and Pinette scored three times.
Steffen, Johnson and Alex Torp combined on the three-hit win on the mound striking out seven Hawks.
Jefferson has one more Metro West Conference game left on the schedule at Chaska’s Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Before then the Jaguars visit Lakeville North (4:30 p.m. May 21) and Edina (6:30 p.m. May 24). They wrap up the regular season against Spring Lake Park at Dred Scott Fields, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27.
