The schedule is once again set for the Karnas Klassic at Richfield’s Kispert Field July 8-10.

The annual Legion baseball tournament begins a busy stretch of games for the baseball field near Richfield High School along with Red Haddox Field in Bloomington through July and into August.

Karnas Klassic, Gopher Classic

Richfield and Bloomington baseball fields will be filled this weekend with legion baseball games. St. Louis Park draws Anoka's Castle Field for pool play at Gopher Classic. Red Haddox Field in Bloomigton will host Bloomington Blue, Sioux Falls West (S.D.), Rosemount, Omaha Burke (Neb.), Moorhead. 

The Karnas Klassic is named after the beloved Richfield family that has given so much to the community over the years including family patriarch George Karnas. 

Games begin at noon on Friday with Rosemount Green facing Chester Bird (Benilde-St. Margaret’s). The rest of the opening day schedule:

Fridley Gold vs. Rosemount Gold at 2:30 p.m.

DeLaSalle vs. Richfield Blues at 5:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian Academy vs. Richfield Reds at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation semifinals at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Championship semifinals at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday

7th-8th place game at 9 a.m.

5th-6th place game at noon

3rd-4th place game at 3 p.m.

Championship game at 5:45 p.m.

Gopher Classic

The Gopher Classic returns to the metro area July 8-12 with 96 American Legion teams playing at one of 16 sites for pool play July 8-10 before the bracket portion of the tournament begins July 11-12. Semifinals and finals will be played at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 12 at Veteran’s Field in Minnetonka.

Pool play sites include Red Haddox Field, Anoka, North St. Paul, University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Edina, Victoria, Excelsior, Hopkins, Mankato, Lakeville North, Maple Grove, St. Michael, Waconia, Woodbury.

Red Haddox Field schedule

July 8

Bloomington Blue vs. Sioux Falls West 9 a.m.

Sioux Falls West (S.D.) vs. Rosemount 11:30 a.m.

Rosemount vs. Wausau (Wis.) 2 p.m.

Moorhead vs Omaha Burke (Neb.) 4:30 p.m.

Bloomington Blue vs. Moorhead 7 p.m.

July 9

Omaha vs. Rosemount 9 a.m.

Rosemount vs. Moorhead 11:30 a.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Omaha 2 p.m.

Wausau vs. Sioux Falls 4:30 p.m.

Bloomington Blue vs. Wausau 7 p.m.

July 10

Moorhead vs. Sioux Falls 9 a.m.

Wausau vs. Moorhead 11:30 a.m.

Omaha vs. Wausau 2 p.m.

Bloomington Blue vs. Omaha 4:30 p.m.

Bloomington Blue vs. Rosemount 7 p.m.

July 11

Each pool site winner advances to Round of 16 to be played at four sites: Bloomington, Eden Prairie, North St. Paul and Minnetonka.

July 12 

Finals at Minnetonka

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

