Kennedy opened with a 13-3 win over Como in the home opener 

Kennedy’s bats came out swinging in a 13-3 win over St. Paul Como Park on April 13 at Kelly Playfields but fell quiet the next day in a 6-1 loss at Park Center/Columbia Heights.

Jefferson junior outfielder Nick Nyasende connects with a pitch against New Prague during their April 12 game at Hopkins High School. 

