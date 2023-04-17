Kennedy opened with a 13-3 win over Como in the home opener
Kennedy’s bats came out swinging in a 13-3 win over St. Paul Como Park on April 13 at Kelly Playfields but fell quiet the next day in a 6-1 loss at Park Center/Columbia Heights.
Five different batters picked up a hit in the season and home opener as the Eagles scored in 5-of-6 innings led by junior shortstop Nick Manning going 2-for-2 with three walks. He scored four times for the No. 3 spot in the lineup and drove in one run. Senior outfielder Malachi Taylor-Simmons drove three runs going 1-for-1 with a walk in the clean-up spot in the order.
Junior pitcher Cole Houk gave up three runs on five hits over six innings and also stood out as the leadoff batter for the Eagles going 1-for-3 driving in four runs and scoring once. Senior catcher Gage Schmitt drew three of the team’s 10 walks.
Jefferson
After playing on back-to-back days to open the 2023 season last week, the next two games were postponed including Saturday’s crosstown rivalry game against Kennedy.
Jefferson opened the season with an 11-0 loss in six innings at Edina on April 11 before a 12-1 loss in five innings in the Metro West Conference opener against New Prague the next day played at neutral site Hopkins High School.
Senior infielder Braden Ebeling’s fifth-inning solo home run was the lone run scored by the Jaguars against New Prague on Wednesday. Ethan Barns and Aiden Shermak picked up the other hits against the Trojans. Barns also drew one of two walks joining Cormac Radford whose patience paid off with the other base-on-balls.
Against Edina, senior Shermak and junior pinch hitter Connor Iverson were the only Jaguars to pick up hits. Shermak led off the bottom of the first inning with an infield single. Shermak stole second base before Ethan Kleis worked for a walk. Alex Malecha also drew a walk to load the bases for Nick Nyasende with two outs. He grounded into a fielder’s choice to get the Hornets out of the early jam.
Iverson’s hit came with two outs in the sixth inning.
