Kennedy pounds Como Park 15-2 to stop skid
Richfield baseball broke through with its first victory of the season in a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Columbia Heights at Spartan Field on May 2.
Down 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Jaxon Moon tied the game with a double, his second hit of the day, by scoring Anthony Stoneburg from second base.
Miles Pratt brought in Mark Davison from third base on a ground out to first base for what was the definitive run to give John Webb his first win as Richfield’s head coach.
Noah Durand needed 96 pitches to earn the complete game. He allowed one run on five hits while striking out nine Highlanders batters and issued one walk. Durand was in control from the start throwing first-pitch strikes to 20-of-29 batters faced.
The win began a stretch of nine games in 14 days, including three consecutive games. The Spartans narrowly dropped a wild 13-12 final at St. Paul Highland Park May 3.
Richfield scored 12 runs on 13 hits and took a 12-6 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning as the Scots rallied for the heartbreaking walk-off.
Six Spartan batters had two hits each, including Moon who added two RBIs, one walk and scored once.
Durand, Connor Wolke, Jayden Anderson, Stoneburg and Alejandro Perez Sanchez each had two hits. Perez Sanchez added a double to go along with two RBIs and a stolen base. Durand stole four bases and was hit by a pitch.
Perez Sanchez pitched five innings allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits.
The next day Richfield came up short at Osseo 13-3 despite two hits each from Patt and Anderson.
After an off-day, Richfield returned home to face Minneapolis South on May 6.
The Tigers opened up a 7-0 lead in the first inning, putting Richfield behind early.
The Spartans rallied back scoring five runs over the final three innings before falling 8-6.
Anderson, Durand, Brady Wolke and Gustafson each had two hits. Anderson and Durand each had a double and Anderson added four stolen bases. Vasquez Perez stole three bases.
Gustafson, Connor Wolke and Brady Wolke combined to strike out 11 South batters.
Fridley swept a Tri-Metro Conference doubleheader May 11, winning the first 5-inning game 2-0 and the second game 6-1. Gustafson was one of three Richfield batters to pick up a hit with a double. He was also the starting pitcher going three innings, allowing one run on one hit while striking out four.
In the second game, Gavin Rimarcik drove in Gustafson for the lone Spartans run.
Holy Angels and Two Rivers handed the Spartans losses on consecutive days, May 13 and 14, to set up a three-game week culminating with a non-conference game at Robbinsdale Cooper Friday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Richfield will return home to play South St. Paul at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 23 with a 4:30 p.m. start.
Kennedy
Kennedy (4-10) celebrated the end of a 10-game skid by scoring a season-high 15 runs in a 15-2 win at St. Paul Como Park May 14.
The fifth game of the week for the Eagles featured a 4-run opening inning, a 3-run third inning and a 7-run sixth inning.
Cole Houk and JD Coady each had three hits, while Nick Manning had two hits and scored twice. Gage Schmidt drove in three runs with a pair of hits and Brett Conway went 2-for-2, driving in two runs and scoring three times.
Kennedy was busy on the basepaths as five batters were hit by a pitch, including Ryan Fortner, who was hit twice. They also stole 16 bases. Houk and Conway each had four steals, Fortner had three steals and Schmidt added two steals.
Zach Zesch struck out six batters over four innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits with one run and walked three.
