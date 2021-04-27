Eagles pick up first win over Cooper, Jefferson comeback falls short at Andover
Richfield baseball opened the season in style with an 8-5 win over Bloomington Kennedy (1-6) April 25.
The Spartans (1-0) used a 6-run fifth inning to surge past the Eagles after tying the game with a pair of runs in the previous inning.
The big rally in the fifth inning included four walks followed by three singles and one balk.
Kennedy’s Nick Manning opened the game with a single and came around to score on an error in the field in the first game. The Eagles doubled the lead in the second inning as Ryan Fortner drove in Owen Savisik on a double to left field. Savisik was hit by a pitch to start the inning.
Richfield’s Connor Hintz began the bottom of the fourth inning by running out a dropped third strike. Preston Hodek’s single to right field allowed Hintz to score from second base to make it a 2-1 game. Two batters later, Andy Davis’ line drive to right field brought Tritian Zornes home to tie the game.
Davis led the Spartans going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a stolen base and Zornes and Hodek each drove in a pair of runs. Luke Wolterstorff drew two walks, scoring once and Tharin Jayamanne drew one walk and scored.
Kennedy tried to come back in the seventh inning, loading the bases with two outs when Nicholson launched a fly ball over the right fielder’s head, allowing Manning and Hauk to score.
A second walk of the inning was issued by Ryan Miles before getting the final out on three strikes to end the game with the bases loaded.
Miles struck out five batters with four walks over three relief innings. He allowed three runs, two earned on three hits. Ethan Thompson earned the start for the Spartans, giving up one earned run on three hits over four innings. He struck out two Eagles and didn’t issue a walk on 53 pitches.
Brett Conway opened for Kennedy going 4 1/3 innings. He struck out eight batters allowing just two runs on two hits with three walks. Max Meischer picked up the second out of the busy fifth inning before Nicholson got out of the jam and the sixth inning on just 13 pitches. He struck out three Richfield batters in 1 1/3 innings.
Conway drew two walks at the plate and Gage Schmitt went 1-for-2 with a walk. Manning scored twice and also went 1-for-3 with a walk.
Eagles win
Kennedy broke out of its 0-5 start to the season with a 7-5 win over Robbinsdale Cooper April 22 at Red Haddox Field.
The Eagles used a 4-run first inning to help put a 19-2 loss to Highland Park behind them as quickly as possible. Houk and Nicholson each had two hits as Nicholson and Fortner drove in two runs each. The team stole seven bases, including two for Conway and Fortner. Will Scott drew three walks. Pitcher Zach Zesch struck out seven batters over four innings before Miessler struck out three more Hawks in three innings of relief.
A busy week for Richfield features a contest with Holy Angels on Friday at Donaldson Park at 4:30 p.m. after hosting St. Anthony and St. Croix Lutheran on April 26 and 28, respectively.
Kennedy travels to Robbinsdale Cooper in a Metro West Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 30. The Eagles travel to Dred Scott to face Jefferson on Monday, May 3 with a 4:30 p.m. start.
Jefferson
Jefferson remains at the top of the Metro West Conference with a 5-0 record but came up one run short in a 7-6 loss at Andover on April 23. The Jaguars rallied from being down 7-0 to score five times in the fifth inning and two more runs in the sixth inning.
Bennett McCollow went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the leadoff spot in the order while Noah Pinnette drew two walks. Brendan O’Brien and Braden Ebeling each scored twice.
The big fifth inning saw a little bit of everything from the Jaguars including two hit-by-pitches, two singles, an error and one walk. McCollow brought in Ebeling for the first run on a pop fly to second base which fell safely. Carter Hanson reached on an infield error which scored O’Brien. David Steffen was hit by a pitch to bring in the third run for Jefferson as the bases were loaded. Benny Goedderz sac fly to left field allowed McCollow to score from third base to make it a 7-4 game.
McCollow brought in O’Brien and Ebeling with a base hit to center field in the sixth inning.
Steffen pitched the final two innings of relief, giving up one hit with three strikeouts in 24 pitches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.