A 3-run second inning proved to be enough for No. 4 Minnetonka to top No. 1 Bloomington Jefferson 3-0 during Wednesday’s Section 2-AAAA semifinal at Red Haddox Field.
The Jaguars had two runners reach base including a bunt-single from Sam Malecha to start the seventh inning but three well-hit fly-outs ended hopes of a comeback from Alex Johnson, Sean Littman and Braden Ebeling.
Jefferson loaded the bases in the fourth inning after senior captains David Steffen beat the throw on a dropped third strike and a line-drive single by Ben Goedderz before a Malecha walk with two outs. Alex Crusan struck out on a four-pitch at-bat, pinch hitting for Johnson.
Jaguars starting pitcher Carter Hanson connected with a one-out single to center field in the first inning. On the mound, he allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts over two innings. Steffen was stellar in four shutout innings of relief, striking out seven batters. He allowed two hits and one walk before Johnson needed 16 pitches to get through the seventh inning.
Minnetonka pitcher Karsten Kimsal allowed just three hits over six innings. He struck out six batters, issued just two walks and retired the Jaguars in order in three innings.
The loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for the Jaguars who were shut out for the first time this season.
Jefferson faces No. 2 Chanhassen in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Friday, June 4 at Red Haddox Field.
Chanhassen won its elimination game against No. 6 Chaska 4-2 June 2.
Upper bracket: No. 7 Prior Lake defeated No. 3 Edina 12-2 June 2.
Minnetonka/Prior Lake upper-bracket final at Minnetonka High School at 6 p.m. June 4.
Lower bracket (elimination games):
No. 5 Shakopee defeated No. 8 Eden Prairie 2-0 in an elimination game on June 2. Edina will host Shakopee at 6 p.m. on June 4 at Braemar Field.
Winners face-off at the high seed, 6 p.m. June 7 and another elimination game at 6 p.m. June 8. The section final is set for 6 p.m. June 9 at the high seed followed by a second game if necessary.
