Jefferson scores 31 runs during opening-week outburst
Jefferson baseball coach Jim Gess knew his players were ready to play baseball in any condition.
The team already had to postpone the game the day before a 15-3 win at Kennedy Tuesday, April 13 at Red Haddox Field.
“They were itching to play after waiting nearly two years,” said Gess said whose team is 3-0 during a busy four days last week.
The week ended with a 5-4 walk-off win over St. Louis Park at Dred Scott thanks to a sac fly from Noah Pinnette to bring in Carter Hanson.
Bennett McCollow’s lead-off triple was followed by the game-tying single from Hanson.
The Jaguars have a lot of experience back at the top of the lineup, up the middle of the field and as captains with McCollow at shortstop, second baseman David Steffen, Hanson as the top pitcher and catcher Benny Goedderz.
“We’re lucky to have seniors and returners who know the system,” Gess said. The coaches have been extremely impressed with the veteran’s willingness to mentor the younger players. “All of the seniors are doing a great job as leaders at making the younger guys feel like they are a part of it all.”
One of the big points of emphasis throughout the program is a hustle from Point A to Point B at practice and in game situations. “In baseball, you are either standing or running, there is no walking and that’s our philosophy and it shows your work ethic. That attitude toward the game carries over from practices to games. Practices are more efficient instead of a three-hour practice the kids work hard and hustle to get through the work.”
In addition to the captains, Gess noted the noticeable changes in Sean Littmann, Noah Pinnette, Sam Malecha and Blake Wandmacher from a combination of off-season workouts and maturity since playing high school baseball nearly two years ago.
“You almost forget about what some of these kids are like,” Gess said, as he quickly caught up. “These guys went from boys to young men in such a short time and that was indicative of the Kennedy game – really good speed and power with this group from top to bottom.”
Opener
Jefferson bookended Kennedy’s three-run third inning with rallies of seven runs in the second inning and six runs in the fourth inning.
McCullow connected on a grand slam to go along with two walks while Jefferson piled up 16 hits on the day. Steffen and Littman each had three hits with Littman adding three RBIs, three stolen bases and scored three times. Pinette scored three times, grabbed a double, and stole three bases as the Jaguars stole 12 bases as a team. Wandmacher scored twice going 1-for-2 at the plate.
Hanson and Malecha each legged out a triple.
Goedderz had a double, drove in one run and stole three bases.
Crusan struck out one batter in two innings of work as the start. He gave up one hit and issued one walk. Bender gave up three runs on five hits needing just 18 pitches to get through the inning.
The biggest question coming into the season was pitching. “We know we will hit better and know we can field really well,” Gess said. “Now we need to make sure we play defense and the pitchers throw strikes. Last year we could’ve gone 10 pitchers deep with Hunter Day coming back from earning All-State honors as a junior.
“This year hitting and defense will be our strength.”
Goedderz will play a big role in bringing the pitching staff along with his leadership style behind the plate calling a game and knowing the situation.
“Benny shared duties two years ago,” Gess said. “He is such a good leader to have back there. He knows the hitter, where they are in the box and gets the pitchers into a rhythm.”
A majority of the time, Goedderz is in charge of calling the pitches. “He’s our anchor back there,” Gess said.
That experience was on display in the opener with the fielders in the proper place for the play or reaching a little extra to make the appropriate play. “[Alex] Crusan made a great play after jamming a batter on a play between the pitcher and third base to get the out at first base,” Gess said.
Hanson is committed to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and will be the front-line starter for the Jaguars this spring.
Gess noted Steffen’s improved velocity and work on refining his pitches over the summer, fall, and winter to be ready to contribute. The coach added Braden Bender and Pinnette will be important contributors to the pitching staff as they worked through three innings against Kennedy.
The offense continued to churn out the runs in an 11-1 win over Chaska in the home opener at Tony Olive Field at Dred Scott on Thursday, April 15. Jefferson scored runs in 4-of-5 innings including a 4-run fourth inning using four singles, two walks and a Fielder’s Choice. The team drew nine walks to go with 11 hits including two hits each from Steffen, Pinnette and Goedderz. Malecha and Pinnette had doubles as Malecha scored three times and Crusan drove in three runs.
Andrew Johnson not only earned the home-opener start, but also gave up four hits without an earned run in five innings for the complete-game win. He struck out two Hawks on 62 pitches, throwing first-pitch strikes to 16-of-21 batters.
The week ended with an emphatic 5-4 walk-off win over Park Friday in Bloomington. The Orioles rallied for a four-run third inning as Hanson was relieved by Steffen in the third inning. Hanson struck out five batters over two innings but gave up two earned runs on three hits and walked two batters. Steffen gave up one run on two hits over 22 pitches in his lone inning of relief. Crusan earned the win in four innings of one-hit work. He struck out five Orioles to show a strong early-season form on the mound.
In addition to McCullow’s triple in the seventh inning, he connected on an RBI-double at the top of the order. Hanson went 3-for-4 at the plate and Goedderz was 2-for-4. Wandmacher and Steffen also picked up a hit and Pinnette’s lone hit was an RBI double.
Double duty
Gess and assistant coach John Fein also coach their sons’ Bloomington Bandits 12U traveling team.
Among the benefits of coaching both teams, is the ability for the high school program to be role models for the younger players. One of the Bandits will be chosen to serve as a bat-boy for upcoming games.
Gess wants the younger kids to see the high school team do the same drills they do at practice and perhaps get to know the varsity and JV players on a first-name basis.
Gess’s high school coaching staff includes varsity assistant John Bannigan, B-team coach Trevor Schrupp, 9A head coach Eric Roesler and assistant coach Trevor Hemphill.
“They all work so hard with the added things we have going,” Gess said of the combined effort of the staff to prepare for the season. “We talk about the kids being excited but the coaches were just as excited to come up with new stuff at practices [challenging drills and games].”
