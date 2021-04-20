Logan Olson fans 16 Fridley batters before Troy Lynch closes out solid start
Joe Longo drove in Troy Lynch and Will Briggs on a first-inning double to take a 2-0 lead, helping Holy Angels top Fridley in the baseball season-opener April 14 at Donaldson Park. The Stars went on to win the Tri-Metro Conference opener 3-0 thanks to a combined no-hitter from Stars pitchers junior Logan Olson and Lynch.
Olson struck out 16 Fridley batters across six innings of work before Lynch needed 23 pitches to strike out the side (plus issue two walks) in the seventh inning.
Ryan Bercich was hit with a pitch to drive the Stars third and final run after walks from Briggs and Longo to load the bases in the fourth inning. Lynch scored on the play after reaching a two-out error.
The Stars made it 2-0 in conference play with an 11-5 win over St. Anthony Friday afternoon at Donaldson Park.
Longo was one of three Holy Angels batters with a pair of hits. Connor Niznick and Lynch were the others with multiple hits. Lynch also added a double and drove in three runs in the game. Charlie Cline made the most of his day at the plate, going 1-for-3, which was an RBI double. He also drew a walk and scored three runs. Sam Hellstrom and Aidan Smith each drew two walks while Smith knocked in three runs.
Lynch earned the win on the mound allowing just one earned run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts in four innings of work. Cline and Hellstrom combined to fan four batters over the remaining three innings.
Outlook
After being a final three team in Section 3-3A, Holy Angels finished 14-10 and 4-3 in the Tri-Metro in 2019 with some familiar faces back in the dugout at Donaldson Park including Michigan-bound Longo. The Stars ended the 2019 season with a loss to eventual Class 3A state champion St. Thomas Academy.
The Stars continue a seven-game homestand to start the season, welcoming Spring Lake Park (1-1) to Donaldson for a non-conference game Friday, April 23. Holy Angels has three games scheduled for the following week, starting April 27 against St. Louis Park, April 28 against Coon Rapids, and April 30 against Richfield. Each game is slated to start at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.