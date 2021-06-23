Legion baseball around Bloomington and Richfield is in midseason form with Bloomington Blue, Richfield and Holy Angels Legion programs filling up the schedules to make up for lost innings last summer.
This year, the Red Haddox Wooden Bat tournaments returned to the Toro Grandstand in Bloomington, hosted by Legion Post 550 with Bloomington Blue winning the junior Legion tournament June 11-13 and the senior team following suit with the tourney title June 18-20.
The Bloomington Blue senior team won all three pool-round games by a combined 45-7 and closed out the tournament with a rain-shortened 5-inning win over Prior Lake 2-0 on Sunday.
Andrew Johnson went 2-for-2 on Saturday but Noah Pinette provided the fireworks, scoring and driving in a run. Bennett McCollow grabbed a double and Benny Goedderz had a triple.
Brett Conway shut the door on Prior Lake by way of six strikeouts over five shutout innings. He gave up three hits without issuing a walk. Of the 61 pitches used, 45 went for a strike and he threw first-pitch strikes to 11-of-18 batters.
Steffen opened the tournament with nine strikeouts over four shutout innings in an 18-0 win over Richfield on June 18.
Sam Malecha and Brendan O’Brien each had two hits and drove in three runs. Jackson Holzinger added a triple and drove in four runs.
Blue kept the pressure on in a 12-2 win over Coon Rapids in six innings on Saturday. Will Scott kept Post 334 off-balance with three strikeouts over six innings. Steffen went 3-for-4 and Noah Pinette went 2-for-3. O’Brien had two hits and scored three runs.
Blue ended Saturday with a 15-5 win over Tri-City Red in five innings thanks to a 12-run fifth inning rally.
Steffen added a home run going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Malecha scored three times, drawing two walks.
Bennett McCollow went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, scored twice and drove in two runs in the lead-off spot.
The previous weekend found the Bloomington Junior Blue team defeating Highland Park 13-7 in the championship game June 13. The Bloomington Junior Gold team was third thanks to a 10-2 win over Buffalo to hoist the trophy.
Tournament MVP honors went to Junior Blue’s JD Coady, who hit .667 with four triples over the weekend.
Bloomington Blue Senior Legion baseball team’s David Steffen received the MVP Award from the Red Haddox Wooden Bat Senior Legion Baseball Tournament as the Blue senior squad followed the Blue junior Legion team to win the home tournament on consecutive weekends. He hit .500 for the weekend, including an inside-the-park home run and pitched a shutout.
