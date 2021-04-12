Conway, Scott to serve as junior captains
Coming into the 2021 Kennedy baseball season coach George Walker has by far his youngest team.
The 2020 senior class was a big group playing several key roles, creating a void on this spring’s roster captained by juniors Will Scott and Bret Conway.
“We have a lot of good, young talent but we will have growing pains,” he said before the team pushed the season-opener back to Saturday because of rain.
Simley used a 17-3 win in five innings at Red Haddox Field.
Kennedy was credited for three runs on two hits while the defense committed eight errors. Simley scattered 13 hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Conway worked the opening three innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Max Meiseier struck out two batters in one inning of work. He allowed five hits for seven runs with only two being earned. Jacob Brusven also fanned two batters in his one inning of work. He gave up two runs while walking three but didn’t issue a hit in 32 pitches.
Conway and Cole Houk each drove in one run while Henry Ombori made the most of his lone at-bat. He picked up a base hit and came around to score. Four Kennedy batters drew walks including Scott, Gage Schmidt, Will Vogel and Allysa Jahr.
Outlook
Walker has Alex Mack and Mark Hanson back on the coaching staff, along with new pitching coach Nick Siepel and Jimmy Mrozek. John Parker and Glen Parker will coach the C teams this spring.
Former pitching coach Cliff Christopherson moved on to join the coaching staff at Rosemount this season.
“It was great to have Cliff and those will be some tough shoes to fill,” Walker said, noting that Siepel has done a great job with the pitchers leading up to the start of the season. “He pays attention to detail and communicates really well with the younger guys. He’s never in a guy’s face ... and brings a calming demeanor. He’s perfect for these younger guys and they’ve taken to him well.”
