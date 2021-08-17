Ganskie’s run not enough to make up for two home runs
Bloomington faced host St. Anthony to open Day 2 of the Class A state amateur baseball tournament from Palm Field on Sunday.
The Bandits (17-16) ran into a tough Hogs team coming off a Skyline League championship, handing Bloomington a 5-1 defeat in the single-elimination tournament.
It was the 10th state tournament appearance for the Bandits who normally are the tournament hosts at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington but not this year as the tournament moved to the northern suburb.
St. Anthony’s Ryan Bernardy smashed a two-run home run in the first inning as the Hogs used another home run to extend the lead.
Bloomington’s ace all season, Nick Seipel settled in allowing four hits, four walks and struck out four over six innings of work. Cliff Christopherson worked the final two innings of relief, giving up a three-run home run to Jeff Ostrom in the eighth inning to make it a 5-1 final score.
The Bandits cut the gap to 2-1 thanks to Garrett Ganskie’s hustle around the bases in the seventh inning. He reached after being hit by a pitch and stole second base. Ganskie motored around third and scored as the ball slipped away from the catcher on a wild pitch.
He smacked a double for his lone hit of the day but couldn’t go any further on the base path.
Shortstop Alex Mack had one of six Bandits hits on the day. He also drew a walk, stole a base and had one of six strikeouts. Catcher Arich Juberian drew the other walk.
Leadoff batter Conor O’Brien and David Robbins each went 1-for-4 as the center and right fielders, respectively.
Bloomington’s Ryan Walker went 2-for-4 at the plate, finishing with a .320 batting average.
