The Bloomington Bandits amateur baseball team went 1-2 at the Stockman’s Irish tournament in St. Paul June 25-26, picking up a 6-3 win over Grizzlies before losing the final two contests to sit at 9-8 with one more game before the Fourth of July break.
The win came three days after a 6-5 loss to the same Grizzlies team at Dred Scott which featured a three-hit performance from Jack Tiemann. Cliff Christopherson took the loss on the mound, giving up one run on three hits over four innings after starter Grant Proctor went five strong innings. He struck out seven batters, allowing two runs on two hits.
Saturday’s revenge win featured a complete-game performance on the mound by Ben Baiel, who improved to 4-2 after allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out seven and walked eight. Alex Mack and Tiemann each had two hits. Tiemann and Nick Seipel each had a double and Mack connected on a three-run home run. Mark Hanson and Proctor each drew two walks.
Bloomington began the week with an 8-3 loss at perennial power Minnetonka Millers June 20.
O’Brien and Proctor picked the up the lone Bandits hits, while John Kern made the most of a pair of walks, coming around to score both times. Tiemann drew three walks, Proctor drew in both runs and O’Brien stole his sixth base of the season.
The Bandits hosted Northwest Orioles in a Riverview League game at Tony Oliva Field at Dred Scott June 28.
