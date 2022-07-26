Bloomington’s Class A townball team is ready for underdog roll
Bloomington Bandits closed out the regular season just like they opened it with a win over North Stars.
Bloomington (10-12) won the May 8 season-opener 11-0 and wrapped up the regular season with a Jack Tiemann walk-off triple in a 7-6 win July 16. Both games came at Red Haddox Field, with the walk-off coming in front of a big crowd thanks to the Firemen’s Tournament going on around the ballpark.
Grant Proctor earned the win in relief after starter Nick Seipel and reliever Ben Baiel combined to strike out 12 batters over seven innings. Each allowed two earned runs on four hits.
Center fielder Connor O’Brien continued to punish the baseball from the leadoff spot in the Bloomington batting order going 5-for-6 with a pair of doubles. He scored three times and accounted for one of four stolen bases.
“Connor’s had another really good year for us, he’s fast, plays great defense in center field for us and makes a lot of plays,” Bandits manager George Walker said. O’Brien enters the postseason with a .312 batting average after hitting .372 in 33 games in 2021.
Proctor was one of five batters with multiple hits as the starting shortstop drove in two runs and also stole two bases.
Longtime veteran third baseman Ryan Walker and outfielder Mike Evans each picked up two hits. Walker had a double and drove in two runs.
Teimann, the starting right fielder for the Bandits, returned for the final third of the season after recovering from a knee injury that cut his season with St. Scholastica short.
In 10 games, Tiemann hit .379 (11-29) including a 3-for-5 performance against North Star, including the decisive at-bat to earn the win.
Catcher John Kern was the regular starting catcher for most of the season but accepted a new job in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and will miss the playoffs.
He had five hits over the last eight games.
Cliff Christopherson once again led the team in innings pitched (50 2/3) including five complete games in six starts. He has a 4-4 record with a 4.44 earned run average, 35 strikeouts and 12 walks.
Baiel and Sieple were the other main starters with 14 starts between the two of them. Baiel went 4-3 over 46 1/3 innings including two complete games. He struck out a team-high 60 batters and walked 39.
Seipel had three complete games going 1-2 in six starts. He worked 30 2/3 innings with a 2.35 ERA striking out 33 batters while issuing seven walks.
Third baseman Ryan Walker was one of a few core players to consistently make it to games. He hit .345 (19-55), driving in 10 runs.
Aric Juberian, Garrett Ganske David Robbins, and Nick Heisick managed to play only single-digit games. Alex Mack played in 15 games compiling a .279 batting average (12-43) while Juberian hit .360 (9-25).
Between the two non-conference games, Bloomington was competitive in many games, leading late but went on to lose enough Riverview League games to finish last in the standings for the first time with Walker as the manager.
“Same as it has always been,” Walker said of the team competing with anyone with a full complement of players. “If the same team shows up to play, we can beat anyone but if no one shows up it’s tough.”
As a result, the Bandits open the playoffs against perennial powerhouse St. Louis Park in a best-of-5 game series that started July 24 at Big Willow in Minnetonka. Game 2 was July 25 at Haddox with Game 3 to be played at 7:30 p.m. at Tony Oliva Field (Dred Scott 1).
