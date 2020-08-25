A 10th Class A state amateur baseball tournament appearance was short-lived for the Bloomington Bandits as they succumbed to Baseball 365 by a 3-0 final score in the quarterfinals played Aug. 16 in St. Anthony Village.
Red Haddox Field in Bloomington is the typical venue for the Class A tournament but the facility was shut down for the event by the City of Bloomington, leaving organizers searching for a new site.
St. Anthony Hogs and St. Anthony Village High School’s Palm Field was in tremendous shape to welcome the 16-team single elimination tournament for this season.
Baseball 365, which is sponsored by the Bloomington-based Baseball 365 store near 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue, used a tremendous pitching performance by Noah Danner to advance from the first round. Danner struck out the leadoff batter in the first eight innings to finish with 13 strikeouts and four hits for the complete game shutout.
Garrett Ganskie drew a pair of walks while Jack Tiemann, David Robinson, Arich Juberian and Ryan Walker each picked up hits in the state tourney opener.
Ganskie led the team in hits (20), batting average (.435), runs batted in (10) and doubles (4). Casey O’Brien was second on the team with 17 hits but led the team in runs scored (15) and drove in seven runs.
Including O’Brien’s .298 average, Bloomington had five batters (including Ganskie) hit over .298 – David Robbins .343, Alex Mack .302 and Sam Baltes .300.
Pitcher Nick Seipel took the loss against Baseball 365 giving up two earned runs on 10 hits over seven innings. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out five batters. He ends the season with a 3-2 record and one save in 44 2/3 innings. He struck out 29 batters and walked eight batters, allowing eight earned runs on 47 hits.
Nathan Heisick was 2-1 over 20 innings with 18 strikeouts and eight walks. Cliff Christopherson was 2-3 with one complete game over 33 innings. He struck out 26 batters and walked 11.
None other than eventual state champion Minnetonka handed Baseball 365 a 7-3 loss in the second round Aug. 22 after going into the ninth inning tied up at 3-3. Blaine Rutledge provided the winning run for the Skippers with a two-out RBI double to make it 4-3. He would score on a single to make it a 5-3 game before a two-run home run by Joe Shallenberger made it 7-3.
Rutledge hit a 2-run home run in the top of the third inning to open the scoring. Baseball 365’s Mark Fendstad connected on a 3-run home run in the sixth inning to give the underdogs a 3-2 lead.
