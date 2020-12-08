The Bloomington Bandits 12U baseball team took a creative approach to fundraising efforts with the ultimate goal a trip to Cooperstown, New York – home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Each summer, a group of 11- and-12-year-olds takes a week-long trip to Cooperstown Dreams Park to experience all that encapsulates baseball, from playing in the tournament and staying in team-specific lodging while getting to know other baseball players from across the country.
The 165-acre baseball village includes 22 lighted baseball stadiums with 104 clubhouses where attending teams are guaranteed seven games.
Pin trading is a big part of the social interaction, as is learning about the history of America’s pastime by visiting the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The 2020 trip was canceled in March and this year’s team went through a tryout in August to determine the 13-player team to go in 2021.
“It’s not just about the baseball but it’s about being part of the community out there and the outreach and giving back to get there,” Coach John Frein said about the experience in Cooperstown.
Funding the fun
The Bloomington Traveling Baseball Association tries to lower the cost of the trip through fundraising efforts spread throughout the year.
In the fall the team organized a marathon baseball day at Kent Hrbek Play Fields with various baseball-themed skills challenges, a 100-inning game, a raffle and many prizes.
Local businesses like Carmine’s and Sports Page provide more fundraising opportunities by providing a percentage of sales on a given day or days.
The team is also selling locally crafted coffee and snacks from Driven Coffee with more information at btba.org.
A different fundraiser fit well with social distancing protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team collected used shoes to be distributed through a network of microenterprise partners in developing nations in Central America and Africa through a program called Funds2Orgs. The team earned funds based on the total weight of the donated shoes.
The shoes help impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in Haiti and Honduras, for example. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families. Instead of making pennies per day, business owners can make exponentially more money in a real attempt to lift their family and community out of poverty.
Fundraising
The goal was 2,500 pairs of shoes but they surpassed that total by collecting4,625 pairs, which were transported to Chicago, and then Florida, before being loaded on a ship to various locations.
Players and families gathered shoes of all kinds and sizes over the last two months from friends, families and collection bids at sponsoring businesses.
Another collection site each weekend was the Kent Hrbek Ballfields for fall ball games in October and November.
“We had a lot of people clean out their closets,” Frein said.
A large moving truck backed up to a teammate’s garage where the bags of shoes were being prepared for their big journey. Shoes were organized in groups of 25 per bag and marked with two stickers on each bag to track their shoes on the journey to the Caribbean or Central American countries, including Haiti or Guatemala.
Tryouts for the Cooperstown team began late in the summer as the team came together this fall to get to know each other.
The team takes part in various community service projects to give back to the community, including a visit to the Masonic Home to spend time with residents and, “lift spirits. It makes the whole experience more memorable,” Frein said.
