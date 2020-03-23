Stars, Cornell standout joins Gophers basketball
Former Holy Angels standout basketball player Laura Bagwell Katalinich is returning home for her final collegiate basketball season.
Bagel Katalinich is transferring after three seasons, playing the last two for Cornell after playing three games with Penn during her freshman season, 2016-17.
She had a highly successful junior season with the Big Red, something Gophers coach Lindsey Whalen looks forward to building on this fall.
“Laura brings us a wealth of experience and a championship pedigree to our program as she won a state championship in high school,” Whalen said. \Bagel Katalinich helped the Stars win a state title in 2016. “We are thrilled that she is going to be joining us for her final college season in her home state. She is a great player and teammate, and will be a great addition to our program.”
The 6-foot tall redshirt senior spent the previous three seasons with the Big Red, starting 50-of-52 games over the last two years averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 79.9 percent from the free-throw line.
This past season she started 24 times, playing in all 26 games. Bagwell Katalinich was named First-Team All-Ivy League and was an Academic All-District honoree.
She ranked third in the Ivy League in free throw percentage (75.7), fifth in field goal percentage (45.9) and sixth in rebounds per game (7.0). Bagel Katalinich also led the Big Red in scoring (13.4), field goals made and attempted (135-294), free throws made and attempted (78-103), total rebounds (183), offensive rebounds (78) and defensive rebounds (105).
She scored in double figures in 19 games including five games with more than 20 points and posted seven double-doubles. She had a double-double with 17 points and 17 rebounds against Colgate Nov. 14 and a career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds against Delaware State Nov. 23.
In Bagel Katalinich’s start against the Gophers in Minneapolis on Nov. 23, 2018, she had two points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to Cornell from Penn where she played three games as a freshman in 2016-17.
Holy Angels coach Dan Woods noted her highly competitive nature, something he appreciated greatly as she is a three-time all-conference honoree and two-time Team MVP and captain. Bagel Katalinich was a McDonald’s All-American and Minnesota Miss Basketball averaging 30 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. She was also an All-State Second Team honoree and unanimous Tri-Metro Conference Player of the Year.
“She is one of the rare players that plays both ends of the court,” Woods said. “Her game and personality are of an old school vibe, a real throwback that plays to win at all costs.”
