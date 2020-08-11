From establishing courts to hosting championships and growing the game, she’s seen a lot in Bloomington and beyond
Tennis in Bloomington marks its 50th anniversary this summer, the most unique tennis seasons on record, as courts not only at Valley View and Dred Scott continue to be filled regularly but throughout the neighborhood parks.
Marcia Bach, the tennis coordinator for the Bloomington Parks and Recreation, oversaw the programs offered for 25 years (1970-87 and 2012-20) when then Gene Kelly, director of parks and rec asked her about starting a tennis program.
“I was a rec player since I was a kid so that was a definite fit for me because I’m so passionate about the tennis and loved the thought of getting something started in Bloomington,” she said.
It didn’t take long for word to spread throughout the greater Twin Cities about the expanding tennis offerings in Bloomington.
The main courts at Valley View and later on Dred Scott (late 70s-early 80s) Playfields quickly filled as those looking to play not only had to pay a court fee to the attendant but also make reservations by using the payphone.
A growing interest in the game helped spread the courts into the greater neighborhoods to meet demand and many remain in the same place today. “Bloomington had the most courts per capita at the time,” Bach said as formal lessons began in 1973 which evolved into one league play soon after. She credits the tremendous volunteer support for helping sustain the most active tennis programs in the state with the singles and doubles ladders.
“It got to the point where we had to hire two people to oversee the operations of the ladders,” she said.
Ladder is a term used for league play where a player is in a certain spot on a list and if they win a match they move up the lift or ladder.
The two big parks had small structures where the attendant would work out of each evening.
“So was so popular there was no way you could just walk up to a court and get on without a reservation,” Bach said.
“People would call our office to report scores and they could also challenge someone up to seven-eight spots above them for their next match,” Bach said. Staff would share the names of those above them to schedule that next match during the June 1-Aug. 31 season. “People could move up quickly if they wanted to play a lot of matches,” Bach said.
The women’s ladder is now in its 47th year. Ann Riplinger served as the president of the Women’s Tennis League for two decades and Barb Shields is a current board member with more than 20 years of experience.
Carolyn Larson is a former rec supervisor for Bloomington and was on the Bloomington Adult Sports Association board with Bach. Larson oversaw Bloomington’s efforts with the national championships.
Bach said a core group of three to five women worked on developing the women’s ladder into what it is today.
“It just took off,” Bach said. “No one ever expected it to be that popular and I’m thrilled that it is still in existence and there is still interest in it by people all over the metro. It’s not the same numbers but it is still going strong.”
Bach attributed the popularity of the sport to several factors including the rise of the pro tour and in particular the women’s game with legends like Billy Jean King, Chris Everet and Martina Navratilova.
“We had such remarkable role models,” Bach said. “People connected with them and got excited about the sport.”
What attracts her to the sport and her longevity boils down to engaging with people who love the sport as much as she does. “Tennis was a passion of mine but to combine it with parks and rec and it is the best of everything,” Bach said. After leaving her position in Bloomington in 1987, she she became the first director of the USTA Northern Section from 1987-2003. From that point, she went on to the national USTA and NRPA for the Tennis in the Parks Program.
The outreach helped connect local parks and tennis providers to grow and enhance tennis through funding and expertise. In 2004 that effort included community grants for infrastructure for everything from tennis nets, resurfacing courts, or building a new tennis complex. “The USTA is very active in providing those resources today.”
In 2008 the national initiative ended and Bach became a volunteer for the USTA and the northern section focused on grants and the Hall of Fame committee.
“I’ve stayed extremely involved and am blessed to have these opportunities to help communities,” Bach said. “Helping Bloomington find a way to offer the sport of a lifetime has been such a privilege.”
She returned to the Bloomington parks and rec in 2012 to help coordinate the tennis programs.
Northwest Racquet and Swim Clubs opened a location at 35W and 98th Street in 1977 with national tennis exposure soon to follow. The club offered an unheard-of deal for Bloomington residents to play without becoming a member – just by showing a valid driver’s license – to be able to play year-round, take tennis drills and be part of a team through the club with tennis organized by Jerry Noyce who also coached the tennis programs at the University of Minnesota. “It helped fuel the fire for the game,” Bach said.
The USTA Northern Division moved its offices to the club in 1998 which only recently lapsed allowing the association to move to a new space at Vikings Lakes in Eagan. Originally signing a 20-year lease for office space, that lapsed in 2018.
That nationwide exposure came in the form of Bloomington hosting its first national championship in 1979. The National Public Parks Tennis Championships were hosted by Bloomington Parks and Rec and the Bloomington Adult Sports Association. The tournament returned in 1985 and 1992. The 1985 tournament was the first National Public Parks Tennis Association Wheelchair Tennis Championship and the 1992 championships were hosted by the USTA Northern section at 98th St. Racquet Club.
Minneapolis was a previous host, starting in 1934 at Nicolet Park, and once each decade before Bach brought a bid from Bloomington for the 1979 tournament to the national meeting of the National Public Parks Tennis Association in St. Louis, Missouri.
Baseline Tennis Center hosted the 2011 event and the tournament was also hosted by Rochester (2003) and St. Louis Park (2001).
“It’s been a wonderful opportunity for local players to play for a national championship,” Bach said as the singles champions received a spot in the U.S. Open for many years.
During that meeting, Bach asked why women were not represented on the board. Before the meeting was over she was added to the board of directors, a position she continues to hold as the NPPTA prepares to celebrate its centennial anniversary in 2023.
As part of the northern section, she said two highlight projects turned out to be tremendous assets to the community in the Reed Sweat Tennis Center in Minneapolis and the Fred Wells Tennis Complex near Fort Snelling. Both projects benefited from national and sectional USTA support, which continue through facility improvements and enhancements.
“Both facilities do so much outreach with at-risk youth and do different afterschool programming,” Bach said. “Tennis is the vehicle to get them there but the emphasis is really in the life lessons learned through the game.”
Determination, perseverance, setting goals and seeing them through are just some of the skills learned.
Locally, the high school programs at Kennedy and Jefferson benefited from the community-based tennis programs throughout the city. The boys and girls programs at Jefferson each have three state titles. The girls captured titles in 1993, 1995 and 1996 while the boys earned titles in 1994, 1996 and 1999.
The development of the USTA Junior Team Tennis program was prevalent in Bloomington through parks and rec. “We had multiple teams and as the youth got involved in those teams, it sparked interest in our team play and contributed to more kids going out for high school tennis,” Bach said. Tennis in the Parks, a USTA program, was based out of Bloomington and spearheaded by Bach.
She said part of the tennis dynasty at Edina High School can be attributed to the team successfully developed through the Edina Athletic Association. “They offered tennis as a sport and so they had a lot of kids develop an interest which can be played by an entire family.”
While Bach is retiring from her official duties with Bloomington, she plans to continue to coordinate tennis programs in the city and serve on USTA national and section committees voluntarily.
While she doesn’t play competitively any longer after a rotator cuff injury, she can play with her grandchildren with softer foam tennis balls. The USTA issued age-appropriate changes to help foster skills development with smaller courts, larger racquets, and more compression in the balls.
Bach says the USTA is moving into a more service-based organization with more initiatives than programming into the future. “They’re in a tennis service platform to support all providers and facilities.”
With the uncertainty of other adult sports this spring and summer, tennis and competitive league-play tennis is back at area courts including Valley View where the lights are on well into darkness during the week.
