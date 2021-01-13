With the re-start of youth sports, Bloomington Athletic Association is accepting basketball and floor hockey registrations for this winter. Registration at baaonline.org is open through Jan. 17, with the respective seasons scheduled to begin the week of Jan. 25.
Anyone who registered before Jan. 4 needs to re-register due to program changes.
Masks are required at all times for players, coaches, and volunteers. A list of all participants will be provided to the school district for contact tracing and participants may only enter a building that their team is assigned. Any non-registered person who enters the building must sign in according to that building process (the current gym capacity limit is 25). One warning will be issued for not following Bloomington Public School guidelines with suspension from using BPS facilities for the remainder of the COVID-19 restrictions.
The girls basketball season will run from Jan. 21- March 20 with a season-ending tournament. Mini-Mites (grades 1-2) will play on Jan. 26, 28, Feb. 2, 4, 9, 11, and 18. Player registration is $90.
Volunteers are needed to coach, referee and run the score table.
Practices will be Monday and Thursday with games played Saturday mornings for each level (grades 3-4, 5-6 and 7-12 with fees of $125).
Boys basketball also plans to start to practice the last week of January with games in February and the first week of March without playoffs.
According to BAA Boys Basketball Commissioner Rick Zilka, teams will be formed and equipment distributed the third week of January. The goal is to have at least four teams per level.
“This is going to be a challenge and major undertaking, so I ask for your patience, flexibility and cooperation to help make this succeed,” Zilka wrote on the BAA website.
Divisions will be grades 2-3, fourth grade, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Three divisions (2-3, fourth grade and 7-8) will play Monday and Friday. Grades 5-6 will play Tuesday and Thursday. The two oldest divisions (9-10 and 11-12) will play Tuesday and Saturday (morning). The player registration fee for grades 2-3, fourth, 5-6 is $110 and $120 for grades 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12.
Floor hockey is open to boys and girls in grades 1-6 for boys and 1-12 for girls, with boys in divisions by grades 1-3 and 4-6.
For girls, divisions are 1-5 and 6-12. Player fee is $80.
Girls 1-5 and boys 1-3 will play Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 or 7:40 p.m. Boys in grades 4-7 and girls in 6-12 will play Monday and Friday at 6:30 or 7:40 p.m. Schools to host include Westwood, Valley View Elementary and Oak Grove Elementary.
Adult leagues
Some adult leagues are ramping up, including volleyball, which resumes league play at the Bloomington Armory and Activity Centers at Kennedy and Jefferson High Schools on Feb. 1. Co-Rec and women’s divisions are available in Bronze, Silver or Gold levels. Registration is open until Jan. 22.
Adult softball league registration for the upcoming season begins Jan. 22 for returning teams. New teams can register from Feb. 22 through April 2. League play begins April 19.
Info: blm.mn/adultsports.
Richfield Ice Arena
The Richfield Ice Arena reopened for open skating, open hockey, stick and puck and learn-to-skate with pre-registration on Jan. 11. Adult open hockey returns Jan. 14 and learn-to-skate Jan. 30. Info: richfieldmn.gov/onlineregistration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.