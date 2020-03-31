This year marks the 66th year Bloomington Athletic Association has organized community-based sports for kids in the community with an all-volunteer staff.
Like all organizations, BAA is learning how to fulfill the motto of “keeping kids active since 1954” during this time of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Right now should be the time for baseball and softball teams preparing to hit the diamonds for the first time, volleyball programs continuing their season while golf and track and field programs begin organizing.
Plans remain in place to host a spring and summer-filled with nightly games played on the various ballfields throughout the city.
Robert Collins joined the board of directors in January, bringing a wealth of marketing and leadership knowledge from three decades with Nike and Buffalo Wild Wings.
“I wanted to give back now and over the last few months we’ve tried to define our mission, develop our values as an organization and bring those forward with every discussion we’ve had,” he said. Those discussions have increased over the last few months to determine how to handle everything surrounding the pandemic.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure families are not negatively impacted with sports they already signed up for,” Collins said, looking specifically at volleyball which was in the middle part of the season when play was suspended. “We want to deliver the maximum possible refund possible. The focus now is on registering and not asking for upfront payments to provide flexibility to our families.”
From a finances standpoint, Collins said the board is looking at what the overall financial situation looks like as a non-profit and what it means if they cannot host sports this summer. “What happens with fixed expenses like insurance? Our goal is to make it as affordable as possible and to that extent, volunteers are everything to us,” he said.
Officials with BAA urge families to continue with registration online to help expedite the process to begin the season as soon as given the OK from the Department of Health, City of Bloomington and other authorities.
Those registering online now are placed in a waiting list and are not charged the typical fees until the league is given the all-clear from state and city officials to resume activity.
The idea is to have all of the administrative paperwork completed to get the respective seasons up and running as soon as possible, within a week or two.
If BAA waits to begin the process of organizing leagues (picking teams and setting schedules) until after the all-clear, the time needed to resume play greatly increases.
“There is no obligation to pay at this point,” BAA Baseball Director Kent Lindell said. “We strongly request anyone to sign up now to allow us to start the season sooner... we can plan everything out and set up the teams.”
The goal is to allow all kids to participate regardless of the ability to pay the necessary fees. Scholarships are available on an as-needed basis, according to Lindell.
Baseball
Lindell explained some changes to programming that went into place ahead of the 2019 season.
They restructured programming to increase the amount of instructional attention at the Cubs level (third grade) to make the transition to kid-pitch more smooth. “Third graders would move up and be expected to pitch so we changed it to coaches pitch half a game and kids pitch half a game,” he said, looking forward to his 23rd consecutive year as part of BAA and eighth as the director for baseball. BAA combined fourth and fifth grades for the Midgets level and increased bases to 50 feet with and the pitching rubber 45 feet from home plate to be more in line with Little League rules. BAA also combined sixth-eighth graders at the Bantams level.
Players at the high-school-aged group were polled if they wanted to explore traveling opportunities, organized by BAA, and the response was a resounding no.
“We have enough teams to form our own Bloomington league,” Lindell said, as they explored the option of traveling and brought it up to a survey of participants. “We heard back that they enjoy playing with and against friends they’ve grown up with and they might lose that if we went to a community-traveling so we are trying really hard to keep that program successful.”
Lindell hosts a coaching clinic each spring where the emphasis isn’t on baseball as much as it is on integrity. “We emphasize that as the most important thing [our coaches[ can do, even above teaching the game,” he said. “Sportsmanship and good character-building among the kids in our first goal; second is about having fun and third is about learning how to play baseball.”
Every player plays the same amount of time, rotating positions throughout the game so one player isn’t labeled early at one spot in the field.
Summer sports
Golf programming is still scheduled at Dwan and Hyland with a waiting list registration through baaonline.org. No fees will be collected until the courses are opened to the public. Once given the OK, the scheduled fee of $175 includes nine rounds at Hyland Greens or seven rounds at Dwan in addition to lessons, tournament awards and a picnic meal after the tournament. All participants are required to supply their clubs, tees and balls.
The Dwan golf program follows the same concept as the past on Sunday evenings. Participants must be able to play by the rules of the game, following all etiquette without supervision and be able to maintain the pace of play with the group in front of them. The Hyland Greens golf program differs from the past in concept and format with rounds scheduled Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Check-in times for the rounds will be scheduled oldest to youngest with the final check-in time at 4:40 p.m. with times beginning between 1-2 p.m.
GolfTrack Academy developed a training model that is used by more than 500 other organizations across the country with better outcomes compared to traditional practice. The concept, called Operation 36, starts every player from beginner to experience teeing off at 25 yards from the hole on the first day to shoot 36 or less. As soon as they score less than 37 for nine holes, the tee moves back to 50 yards the next round. The tees continue moving back to 100 yards once they beat 37 shots at 50 yards then 150 yards if possible.
The idea is to develop confidence with the short game before attempting longer shots, according to the BAA website.
Lessons will be taught by GolfTrack Academy and increase from 60 minutes to 90 minutes and each lesson will be capped at eight players instead of 10.
Dwan and Hyland will each host two parent meetings starting at 7:30 p.m. Dwan meetings will be May 27 or June 2 and Hyland meetings May 28 or June 3.
Dwan lessons are scheduled June 23-25 and July 13-16, 20-28. Dwan rounds are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. July 12, 19, 26 and August 2, 9 and 16 with the tournament Aug. 23.
Hyland lessons are scheduled June 23-25 and July 13-16, 20-28.
