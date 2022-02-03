The Bloomington youth sports organization has keep kids active since 1954
Bloomington Athletic Association Administrator Stephanie Nicholson said participation numbers are on the rise for the 68-year-old youth sports organization, which is community-based and led by volunteers.
She attributes the increase to parents and kids spreading the word. “Parents are talking about getting their kids involved in more activities,” said Nicholson, whose kids participated in BAA programming before she moved into her current role in 2017. “I think people are looking for something fun, safe and affordable to participate in.”
The association honored its dedicated volunteers Dec. 13 with the annual BAA Volunteer Awards.
BAA offers nine sports with volunteers serving as the engine to run the programing through coaching, officiating, scorekeeping and more. BAA offers baseball, basketball, football, floor hockey, golf, soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling.
Registration is now open for three sports and scholarships are available to help cover fees. Sports currently open for registration include volleyball (through Feb. 21); baseball (through March 25 for 4-year-olds through 8th grade, April 30 for Majors Division grades 9-12) and softball (April 1 for Bantams and seniors grades 5-12; April 15 for 4-year-olds through fourth grade) through baaonline.org.
Registration fees are: volleyball ($110), baseball ($95-160 depending on division) and softball ($121-176)
Majors Division in baseball is open to those in grades 9-12 and is part of the South Metro League (with games played outside of Bloomington).
Soccer is adding a spring season and UniHockey was discontinued because of a lack of interest.
Floor hockey continues to grow with levels for boys through eighth grade. Gym space is at a premium with only three schools able to host games as spectators watch from the stage.
Robert Collins became president Jan. 1, as Michael Johnson’s tenure was up. Johnson is now the vice president – sports operations, joining longtime board member Virg Senescall in the support role.
Finding the right people to fill vacancies on the board of directors is always a struggle. The need to find volunteers to serve as a level director for each sport is even greater, according to Nicholson. “It’s harder to find those individuals willing to oversee an entire sport. A lot of people don’t want to commit to that much or want to take a step back,” she said.
Part of the issue is not having someone ready to step up after a child ages out of the program, creating a void.
Advertising the benefits of volunteering with BAA is one approach the organization has taken, along with actively engaging with someone who might be a great fit.
“We make those individual connections and explain how important those roles are for us to have a successful program,” Nicholson said. Her husband Chris Nicholson serves as the baseball commissioner after a previous stint as a basketball commissioner.
Website changes
The association has a new way to manage registration and organize teams on its website. Everyone registering will need to create a new account through the BAA LeagueApp Platform.
