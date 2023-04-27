A 34-year-old Crystal man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, accused of striking another man in the face with an ax at a Bloomington residence.

Police officers were dispatched to the Krestwood Mobile Home Park, 10225 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 11 p.m. April 15 following a report of the assault at a residence within the mobile home park. Officers found a 28-year-old Hastings man inside a residence with a significant laceration to the side of his face. The victim said another man, whom he knew, had struck him in the face and fled the residence, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

