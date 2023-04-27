A 34-year-old Crystal man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, accused of striking another man in the face with an ax at a Bloomington residence.
Police officers were dispatched to the Krestwood Mobile Home Park, 10225 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 11 p.m. April 15 following a report of the assault at a residence within the mobile home park. Officers found a 28-year-old Hastings man inside a residence with a significant laceration to the side of his face. The victim said another man, whom he knew, had struck him in the face and fled the residence, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The victim said that the two men had been arguing after the suspect returned to the residence. The victim loaned his vehicle to the suspect earlier that day, and the suspect returned to the residence without the vehicle. The suspect said he drove to a liquor store in Minneapolis, where the car was stolen, and got a ride back to Bloomington, Utecht explained.
The victim reported that he responded to the suspect with derogatory words, which started a fight in the kitchen. The men punched each other initially, with the suspect then grabbing the ax. The victim said he was unconscious after being struck with the ax, and that when he awoke, the suspect was gone. The suspect returned, however, and the argument continued outside the residence until the suspect heard a police siren and fled the area, Utecht said.
A woman living at the residence, whose connection to the men was unclear, also reported that the victim had loaned his vehicle to the suspect. She said she took her children to another room in the residence when the men began fighting and did not see the suspect strike the victim with the ax, but did find the victim unconscious on her floor, Utecht noted.
Officers searching the area for the suspect spotted him peeking around the corner of a building and then attempting to walk through the mobile home park. An officer confronted the man, who complied with verbal commands and was arrested without incident, Utecht said.
Sexual assault
A 32-year-old Richfield man was arrested for first-degree criminal sexual conduct following a report of an incident at a Bloomington apartment building.
Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Old Shakopee Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. April 11 after receiving a report that a 43-year-old resident of the building had been threatened by her boyfriend.
Officers arriving at the scene heard loud music emanating from an apartment, and eventually heard the sound of a woman, who may have been crying. A 911 hang-up call had been traced to the same address within the apartment building. Officers knocked on the door, but did not receive an answer, according to Utecht.
When officers announced they were going to force their way into the apartment, the suspect answered the door. The officers recognized the man from prior contact, and later determined he was a predatory offender. He was detained while officers investigated the scene. They found the victim inside the apartment. She reported that she was trying to end her relationship with the suspect, and in response he became violent and prevented her from leaving her apartment, Utecht said.
The victim said that the man grabbed her by the wrist, and then by the throat, causing her to lose consciousness. She attempted to de-escalate the situation when she regained consciousness, but he responded by sexually assaulting her in her bedroom and trying to suffocate her with a pillow, Utecht added.
The woman said the suspect has been abusive to her in the past, and officers noted bruising on her wrists and marks on her throat, Utecht noted.
The woman was able to send a text message to her father, asking for help, and he called 911 on her behalf, Utecht said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of sexual assault, false imprisonment, domestic assault, domestic strangulation and failing to register as a predatory offender.
Parking lot robbery
A 49-year-old Bloomington man returning to his apartment late at night was confronted by a man who stole his wallet.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9700 block of Nicollet Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. April 18. The victim reported he was returning to his apartment in his work vehicle and pulled into a parking space next to his personal vehicle. A man was standing next to the rear of the victim’s personal vehicle, and appeared to have been trying to force the trunk open, Utecht said.
The victim exited his work vehicle and confronted the unknown male, telling him to get away from his personal vehicle. The man responded by claiming that the vehicle was his before demanding the victim hand over his wallet. The perpetrator appeared to have a knife in his hand and initiated an altercation with the victim, Utecht explained.
During the scuffle the perpetrator was able to grab the victim’s wallet from his pants pocket. He fled the scene with the wallet, telling the victim not to call the police, as he knows where the victim lives. The man left on foot, tossing the wallet aside as he fled, after removing $600 from it, according to Utecht.
The victim had scratch marks on his arms and neck as a result of the incident, Utecht noted.
Too kind
A 50-year-old California man seemed to be rather gracious to a stranger that knocked on his Bloomington hotel room door, and as a result wound up reporting his vehicle stolen.
Police officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., at approximately 7 p.m. April 16. The victim told the police that the unknown male knocked on his hotel room door at approximately 1 a.m., asking for a place to stay. The victim said he allowed the man to stay in his room, Utecht said.
When the victim asked the man to leave the room later that day, the man said he wanted to wash his laundry at the hotel. The victim left the room briefly to go to the lobby, and when he returned he saw the man trying to force his way into another hotel room. The two men scuffled and the unknown man grabbed personal items from the victim’s pockets, including his vehicle keys, before fleeing the hotel. When the victim went to check his vehicle, it was gone, Utecht explained.
