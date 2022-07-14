A 29-year-old Lakeville man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and assault following reports that he attempted to steal alcohol from the bars of two Bloomington hotel restaurants and threatened their employees with an ax.
Police officers were dispatched to Crowne Plaza, 3 Appletree Square, at approximately 6:30 a.m. June 30 after hotel employees reported an the attempted theft. Crowne Plaza employees said the man entered the hotel and made his way to the restaurant area, where he took two bottles of Whiskey from the bar, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
A hotel manager saw the suspect enter the restaurant and confronted him, telling him to return the whiskey bottles, which the suspect did. He then told the man to leave the hotel and followed him out of the building. As he was being followed, the suspect allegedly pulled an ax out of his pants and told the manager not to come closer. The suspect exited the building and left on a bicycle, Utecht said.
Police received a similar report from the nearby Embassy Suites, 7901 34th Ave., where the suspect was accused of taking three liquor bottles from the hotel’s steakhouse. An employee responded to an alarm at the restaurant and found the suspect with the bottles, two of which he dropped as he was trying to flee. The employee attempted to grab the third bottle from the suspect, who allegedly pulled the ax out of his pants once again, Utecht explained.
After leaving Embassy Suites, the suspect was spotted on his bicycle by patrol officers in the area. He was bicycling north on 34th Avenue, and officers attempted to stop him under the Interstate 494 overpass. The man turned around, however, and began pedaling south. He was soon corralled along the median of 34th Avenue and arrested. Following his arrest, a search of the suspect turned up the ax and a bottle of alcohol, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault and commercial burglary.
Where’s our car?
Two juveniles were arrested after their car went missing at Mall of America.
Their vehicle was not stolen, but was towed because of its connection to an investigation regarding threats made with a gun by a 17-year-old St. Paul girl.
The St. Paul Police Department placed an alert on the vehicle as part of a second-degree assault investigation. The vehicle was identified by a license plate scanner at a mall entrance and located, unoccupied, by police officers in a mall parking ramp at approximately 2 p.m. July 4. Mall surveillance video showed that three males and one female had exited the vehicle, Utecht said.
The St. Paul Police Department asked for the vehicle to be towed, and the occupants of the vehicle turned to the mall’s guest services desk at approximately 3:40 p.m. when they were unable to locate the vehicle, Utecht explained.
A mall employee called the police regarding the missing vehicle, and Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the guest services desk. They spoke with the male and female inside the mall and confirmed that the female was the same person wanted in connection with the St. Paul investigation, which resulted in her arrest, according to Utecht.
Outside the mall another officer parked along the mall’s ring road. He was approached by a different male and female, while a third male stood nearby. The duo told the police officer their vehicle was missing. Knowing that the vehicle had been associated with an incident involving a gun, the officer looked for signs of a concealed handgun, Utecht explained.
As the officer spoke with the duo about the missing vehicle, the third male came forward and joined the conversation. The officer conducted a weapons search of the male before continuing the conversation.
Although he found no weapon on the male during a pat down, there was a hard object that was similar to a gun in the satchel the male had in his possession. The male tried to back away as the officer detected the object in the satchel and the officer grabbed his arm. Another officer arriving at the scene assisted in securing the male, and a handgun was found inside the satchel, Utecht said.
The gun turned out to be stolen, resulting in the 17-year-old St. Paul male’s arrest, Utecht added.
Bad news
A 55-year-old Bloomington man seemed to be upset that his wife had filed for divorce, and was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of 10th Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. June 30. They spoke with the man’s 54-year-old wife, who reported she had filed divorce papers that day and had been arguing with her husband in their home. Although he pushed her during the argument, he didn’t harm her initially, according to Utecht.
When the woman went into their garage, however, the suspect followed her and began choking her. She said she was able to twist away from him and warned him she would call the police, Utecht said.
Officers spoke with the suspect in his garage. He denied choking her during their confrontation, but was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic assault and strangulation.
Unwelcome attention
A 25-year-old man with no permanent address got into a fight with his female companion at Mall of America and wound up arrested, despite the fact he didn’t initiate the fight.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 8 p.m. July 2 on a report that the duo was fighting. Mall security officers had intervened and detained the duo prior to officers arriving. The 25-year-old man would not explain what happened, but yelled that there was no reason for him to be arrested, according to Utecht.
The female also declined to discuss their altercation, he noted.
Mall surveillance video showed that the 26-year-old Brooklyn Park woman appeared to take the first swing at the man, and that he responded by punching her several times in response. The duo exchanged multiple punches before security officers intervened, Utecht explained.
The female had an order for protection against the male, however, resulting in his felony arrest on suspicion of violating the order and domestic assault. The woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
