A 32-year-old St. Paul woman who was unwilling to pay for cans of soda at a Bloomington gas station wound up arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault.
Police officers were dispatched to Holiday Stationstore, 7901 Nicollet Ave., at approximately 10:35 a.m. June 21 after store employees reported the woman and two companions assaulted employees attempting to stop the suspect from leaving with unpaid merchandise in her purse. The employees described the suspect’s vehicle and provided a license plate for the Dodge Journey, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
A 49-year-old employee told police that the suspect entered the store and placed soda from the cooler into her purse. The employee alerted her co-workers to the possible theft, and the employee and her manager confronted the suspect as she attempted to leave the store. The suspect didn’t deny having soda in her purse. Instead she told the store employees she wasn’t going to remove the merchandise from her purse, Utecht explained.
A confrontation between the employees and the woman began, spilling out into the parking lot of the store. The employees were able to remove the soda from the suspect’s purse as the woman retaliated. A male and female joined the assault on the employees, who retreated to the store as the suspect and her accomplices fled in a gray SUV, Utecht said.
The SUV headed north on Nicollet Avenue, and officers responding to the report were unable to locate it. The registered owner of the vehicle appeared to be the same woman in surveillance video at Holiday, so an alert for her vehicle was sent out to area police departments, Utecht noted.
Approximately five hours later, Minneapolis Police officers located the vehicle. They were responding to a call regarding an incident that may have involved a firearm at a residential address. Minneapolis officers responding to the scene found the suspect’s SUV parked in the driveway, and inside were two juvenile males.
The suspect exited the house and confronted the officers, who verified that she was the registered owner of the vehicle. Upon verifying she was also the Holiday suspect, she was arrested and held for Bloomington Police officers, Utecht explained.
Officers at the Minneapolis residence were unable to confirm if either juvenile in the vehicle was involved in the assault outside of Holiday, and there was no sign of the female who assisted the suspect, according to Utecht.
Bloomington officers picking her up in Minneapolis further verified she was the suspect, as she was wearing the same clothing as seen in the surveillance video earlier in the day, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree aggravated robbery and simple assault. She also had one misdemeanor warrant.
The Holiday employees had minor injuries as a result of the confrontation, but did not require medical treatment, Utecht added.
Wrong-way trucking
A 32-year-old Texas man was arrested following a wrong-way collision while he was behind the wheel of a semi-truck and trailer.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of Lyndale Avenue at approximately 7:50 a.m. June 18 following a report of a collision. Officers arriving at the scene found a large field of automotive debris and two vehicles stopped in the northbound lanes. The drivers of the vehicles, a 51-year-old Minneapolis man and a 31-year-old Bloomington woman, both reported that a red semi was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Lyndale Avenue, striking the Minneapolis man’s Mitsubishi Lancer and pushing it into the Bloomington woman’s Audi Q5, Utecht said.
Neither driver was injured and the truck continued south after striking the Lancer, turning east on 82nd Street, Utecht noted.
A patrol officer located truck near the intersection of 82nd Street and Nicollet Avenue, where it had stopped. The officer spoke with the driver, whose semi appeared to have fresh damage. The 32-year-old man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A breath test was administered at the jail, and he registered .04, which exceeds the legal limit for commercial truck operators, Utecht explained.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of hit-and-run of an occupied vehicle, fourth-degree driving while impaired and driving in the opposite lane of travel.
Girlfriend assaulted
A 49-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of assault involving his girlfriend at his Bloomington home.
Police officers were dispatched to the 10400 block of Upton Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. June 17 after a 55-year-old Minneapolis woman called 911. Officers arriving at the home found the woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the driveway. She told them she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, who she thought was in his house. Officers found a knife in the vehicle, and the woman appeared to have marks on her face, according to Utecht.
The woman told police she was already at his home and that he was angry when he arrived. He hit her and grabbed her around the neck, restricting her breathing, and threatened to injure her with a knife, although he never picked one up. The woman did not provide an explanation for why he was angry or why he assaulted her. She said that she feared for her safety, prompting her to call 911, Utecht explained.
When additional officers arrived, the suspect was confronted. He was found outside between his home and garage, and was detained without incident. Due to his inability to communicate in English, his identity was verified after he was fingerprinted at the jail, where he was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic assault and strangulation, Utecht noted. He also had one warrant at the time of his arrest.
Nowhere to run
A 35-year-old Minneapolis man realized police officers were moving in on him at Mall of America, and he didn’t want to be arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle to the mall.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 12:35 p.m. June 16 after a mall license plate scanner identified stolen license plates on a vehicle entering the property. Surveillance video of the vehicle, however, showed that it appeared to match the description of the vehicle the plates were stolen from, according to Utecht.
Mall security officers located the vehicle in the mall’s west parking ramp and watched a male and female exit the vehicle and enter the mall. Surveillance video showed that the man was driving the vehicle in the parking ramp, Utecht noted.
Police Department personnel contacted the registered owner of the vehicle associated with the license plates and verified he was not at the mall. It turned out the plates were displayed on a similar vehicle that had been reported stolen in St. Paul, according to Utecht.
Inside the mall, police officers identified the suspect and his companion. They were near a mall entrance when officers began to approach him. When the suspect noticed officers ahead of him, he looked behind him and saw officers approaching from the opposite direction. The officers attempted to detain him, but he was uncooperative, refusing to put his hands behind his back and pulling away when officers attempted to handcuff him. They used a Taser to subdue and handcuff him, and found a key to the stolen vehicle in his possession, Utecht explained.
A search of the vehicle following his arrest uncovered suspected narcotics, he noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen auto, narcotics possession, obstructing a police officer with force and giving a false name to a police officer. He also had one warrant at the time of his arrest.
His female companion, a 35-year-old Minneapolis woman, was arrested for riding in a stolen vehicle, giving a false name to a police officer and narcotics possession.
Unwelcome advances
A 43-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct after meeting a 39-year-old St. Paul woman through an online dating site.
Police officers were dispatched to Best Western, 4201 American Blvd. W., at approximately 7:45 p.m. June 20. They met with the St. Paul woman in the parking lot of the hotel. She reported that she met the suspect for lunch earlier that day after connecting with him through the dating site. After lunch the man said he wanted to spend more time with her and invited her to his hotel room. She accepted, thinking they were going to watch a movie at the hotel, Utecht said.
In the hotel room the suspect began making sexual comments, touching the woman and rubbing up against her. She told him to stop, but he continued to do so. She excused herself and went into the bathroom, only to return and have him continue. She told him to stop multiple times, and when he finally stopped, she left the room. She went to the parking lot and called a friend, who came to console her. The woman pointed out the suspect’s vehicle, and the friend recorded its license plate, then called the police, Utecht explained.
When officers went to check on the suspect’s vehicle, they found him seated inside. When asked about his contact with the woman, he said he was waiting to meet a friend from St. Cloud. After further questioning, he acknowledged he had met a woman for lunch, leading to his arrest on suspicion of fourth-degree criminal sexual assault, Utecht said.
