Two robbery incidents that occurred in Bloomington parking lots ended with the perpetrators leaving empty-handed.
A 53-year-old Bloomington man reported an incident in the parking lot of Hampshire Hill Apartments, 10650 Hampshire Ave., at approximately 1 a.m. Dec. 3. The victim said he was smoking a cigarette in the parking lot of his apartment building when a man approached him, asking if he was a specific person. The victim was not the person the perpetrator referenced, so the perpetrator asked for a cigarette, which the victim gave him, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The perpetrator then asked the victim for $5, pointing a gun at him and claiming he wasn’t robbing him. The victim said he had no cash on him, which prompted the perpetrator to run off. A 30-year-old man who also lives at the apartment complex was in the parking lot and witnessed the incident. He reported the same events to police officers, Bitney noted.
A search of the area failed to turn up a man matching the perpetrator’s description, he added.
In what may have been another case of mistaken identity, a 44-year-old Minneapolis woman reported an attempted robbery two nights later at a Bloomington hotel.
The victim told police officers she was staying at La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W., with another person, and that they had been arguing. She left the room and went to her vehicle in the parking lot, where she sat and listened to music.
At approximately 1 a.m. Dec. 5, a man approached the vehicle, opened the door and told the victim he knew she had something. The victim denied having anything, but the perpetrator reiterated that she did, Bitney said.
The man began digging in the victim’s pockets while holding something in his hand. The victim thought it was a gun, but didn’t get a clear look at it. The man then told her she was lucky, and fled the scene, Bitney added.
The woman, who was not injured, went inside the hotel to call 911. She had a cellphone in her possession during the incident, and captured a portion of the incident on video, which was collected for investigators to review, Bitney noted.
Sibling strife
A 55-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, accused of threatening to kill her 57-year-old sister.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of 80th Street East at approximately 10 p.m. Dec. 4, where they met the victim outside of the apartment she shares with her sister. The victim said that the sisters had been drinking in their apartment, and that the suspect’s son was there.
Following an argument between the sister and her son, the sister told him to leave, which he did. That soon turned the suspect’s anger toward her sister, according to Bitney.
The suspect told the victim to leave, despite the fact she lives at the apartment, and allegedly pulled a knife out a drawer. She then confronted the victim, saying that if she doesn’t leave, she would kill her.
The victim said she tried to calm her sister, but failed to do so, noting her sister has pulled a knife on her in the past, and adding that she suffered a significant injury during a previous incident between them, Bitney explained.
The victim said her sister told her she should have died during the previous confrontation. Assuming another violent incident was about to occur, the victim told her sister she would leave, taking a few items with her before exiting the apartment and calling 911, Bitney said.
The suspect was initially uncooperative when officers went to the apartment, but eventually opened the door. She was detained and arrested without incident, Bitney noted.
Inside the apartment, officers found lying on the counter a knife matching the victim’s description, he added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and threats of violence.
Unhappy birthday
If it was supposed to be a happy birthday, it seemed not to have worked out as planned.
A 43-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of assault at the Mall of America Radisson Blu hotel, accused of assaulting his 44-year-old girlfriend in a hotel elevator.
Police officers were dispatched to the hotel at approximately 10:20 p.m. Dec. 4 after a hotel employee called to report a disturbance. The victim told the police that she was at the hotel with her boyfriend of several years for a birthday party. She and her boyfriend had rented a room, and several family members and friends were there for the party, Bitney said.
Several people expressed interest in having a meal, and the woman suggested they order room service, and that she and her boyfriend would pay for it. That upset her boyfriend due to the cost of room service, she told the police.
The couple exited the room together and their disagreement turned violent as they entered an elevator. The victim reported that her boyfriend hit her in the face twice, grabbed her around the neck to the point she could not breathe and bounced her head off the wall of the elevator, causing her to become lightheaded, Bitney explained.
The suspect walked away after the incident, and officers at the scene were able to track him down at the hotel. He acknowledged arguing with his girlfriend, but denied that their disagreement turned physical, Bitney added. Despite his claims, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.
According to a hotel security officer, the hotel’s surveillance video affirmed the incident described by the victim, Bitney noted.
Missing cash
A 44-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault following an argument with his girlfriend regarding missing cash from their hotel room.
Police officers were dispatched to Days Inn, 7851 Normandale Blvd., at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 5. The hotel called 911 after an employee reported seeing the victim, a 34-year-old St. Paul woman, pushed out of her hotel room, according to Bitney.
Police officers responding to the report met with the victim, who said she and her boyfriend of several months are homeless, and that she is regularly assaulted by him. She reported that upon waking up earlier in the day, she noticed cash missing in their room.
She confronted the suspect about it, which angered him. She said he grabbed her by the face and grabbed his hunting knife as he threatened to kill her. He then threw her on the floor before shoving her out of the room, Bitney explained.
Officers found the suspect in the hotel lobby, where he was arrested without incident, Bitney added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault.
