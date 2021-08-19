A Bloomington woman was arrested as police officers searched for her accomplice following a bizarre convenience store robbery in Bloomington.
Officers were dispatched to Speedway, 1800 E. 90th St., at approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 7 following a report of the incident. The robbery didn’t involve convenience store employees. The victim was a 45-year-old Bloomington man, who was attempting to make a cash deposit at the store’s ATM, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The report noted that one of the victims was fleeing in a Chevrolet Suburban, and the first officer arriving at the scene spotted a matching vehicle in the vicinity, but the officer continued onto Speedway due to reports the victim had been injured, Utecht said.
The victim reported that he was at the store to make a cash deposit and was approached by a female, who claimed that she had just used the ATM, but forgot to take her cash. Knowing it wasn’t her cash, the victim showed her that his cash didn’t match the amount she claimed to have withdrawn. That didn’t stop the woman from trying to grab the cash from the victim, but the attempt failed, Utecht explained.
Instead, the woman made a cellphone call, and moments later a man entered the convenience store. He approached the victim and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. The victim said he lost consciousness as a result, and when he regained consciousness, the cash he had been holding was gone, Utecht noted.
Witnesses at Speedway helped provide vehicle identification for the Suburban the man was driving, and a Dodge Caravan the woman was driving. The vehicle registrations pointed police to a 38-year-old Bloomington woman who lives on the 8900 block of 11th Avenue. Following the incident, an officer spoke with a woman at the address, but did not have probable cause to arrest her at that time, Utecht said.
As officers continued their investigation, a Speedway manager provided surveillance video of the incident, and the woman in the video matched the woman an officer had interviewed at the 11th Avenue residence. With probable cause, the woman was then arrested on suspicion of simple robbery, according to Utecht.
The male suspect was identified through the surveillance video, witness reports of the man’s getaway vehicle and the victim’s identification of the man in the video from a photo lineup. With probable cause to arrest him, an alert was issued to area police departments, but no arrest had been made as of last week, Utecht added.
The victim was transported to a hospital following the incident for treatment of his facial injuries, he noted.
More bizarre
Another Bloomington convenience store was the scene of a separate robbery report, with a victim claiming that the incident began at a Minneapolis bar.
Police officers were dispatched to Bobby and Steve’s Auto World, 7920 France Ave., at approximately 4 a.m. Aug. 8. They spoke with a 34-year-old Edina man who detailed an odd sequence of events that ended with a robbery at the convenience store, according to Utecht.
Officers were initially dispatched to the store for a report of a fight. The victim was still there when they arrived, and he claimed he had been at a bar in Minneapolis. As he was walking to his vehicle, he was approached by a female with a gun, who forced him to drive off with her in the vehicle. The victim claimed that he crashed his car and tried to run, but she ran him down and forced him to get into another vehicle, driven by a male, Utecht said.
The victim reported that the perpetrators burned his arm with a torch, and told him to withdraw cash from the convenience store’s ATM. He went inside to do so, and was approached in the store by the man, who punched him in the face and took the cash, Utecht explained.
The victim’s details were vague, and his story changed as he repeated it, but he appeared to have a burn on his forearm, Utecht noted.
Investigation into the victim’s report failed to turn up any reports to the Minneapolis Police Department involving a crashed and abandoned vehicle matching the victim’s description, according to Utecht.
Smoke signals
Suspicious burning in a wooded area turned out to be two men burning coated copper wiring.
The duo was arrested on suspicion of arson following multiple reports of fires being set on the 5700 block of West Old Shakopee Road. Police officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 5:15 a.m. Aug. 5, and could see a small fire burning among trees in the area, Utecht said.
The report included the description of a white, older model Ford that was parked in the vicinity. A patrol of the area identified a matching vehicle south of Old Shakopee Road, along Nesbitt Avenue. Following a traffic stop of the vehicle and questioning of the occupants, who acknowledged they had been burning insulation off copper wire, the 36-year-old Bloomington man and 27-year-old Apple Valley man were arrested. It was unknown where they obtained the copper wire, Utecht noted.
Although they were initially booked on suspicion of arson, they may be charged with a different offense, he added.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
