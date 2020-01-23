An unpaid bill at a Bloomington restaurant resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old St. Paul girl, accused of assaulting a restaurant employee in her effort to flee the restaurant.
Police officers were dispatched to IHOP, 2231 Killebrew Drive, at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 12 after three juvenile females indicated that they could not pay their $52 bill until their ride showed up with the payment. Suspicious, the restaurant’s manager informed the trio that he would call the police department to ensure the transaction occurred, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Seemingly unhappy with the news that the police department would be called to assist the restaurant, the trio attempted to leave without paying the bill by pushing their way past the restaurant manager. The trio’s server, a 39-year-old Bloomington woman, attempted to intervene as the girls tried to flee the restaurant. At that point, the 14-year-old hit the woman in the back of the head, knocking her down, Bitney said.
The girls exited the restaurant and entered the backseat of an awaiting vehicle. The vehicle drove off, but restaurant employees provided a vehicle description, and their getaway vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer near Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road. A traffic stop was conducted, and five occupants were inside the vehicle, including the trio from IHOP. The restaurant employees were transported to the scene to verify it was the group that had not paid its bill, Bitney explained.
The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery since the incident involved the theft of service and assault. Issued citations for theft of services were 16- and 15-year-old St. Paul girls, who were released to adults, Bitney noted.
Stalking arrest
There was evidence to suggest a degree of collusion, but an order for protection remained in place and resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old Bloomington man.
The suspect was arrested following a report that he had been parked outside the apartment of an ex-girlfriend on the 8100 block of 33rd Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10. A building security officer noticed the man sitting alone in a vehicle in the parking lot. When he went to check on the occupant and inform him that he couldn’t use the parking lot as a waiting area, he recognized the man, although he wasn’t immediately certain why he looked familiar, Bitney said.
The security officer called the police to report the suspicious man and provided the vehicle’s license plate information. The vehicle was registered to the Bloomington suspect, and police records showed he and a 32-year-old Bloomington woman were scheduled to meet with a Bloomington detective regarding the no contact order that existed between them as a result of domestic violence. The suspect drove off before an officer responded to the report, but he contacted the 32-year-old woman, who acknowledged that she had been exchanging text messages and phone calls with the suspect during the day, Bitney explained.
The woman was hesitant to share details, as her new boyfriend was present. She said she was not aware that the suspect had been parked in her building’s parking lot, Bitney noted. Despite their phone call and message exchange during the day, including a suggestion that they would meet up – which the woman’s phone verified – the suspect was in violation of the order for protection and was booked the following afternoon on suspicion of stalking and violation of the order. The suspect’s history of contacting the woman in the past and suspicious vandalism to her property prompted the order for protection, Bitney noted.
Unwanted attention
The suspicious nature by which a vehicle departed a Bloomington hotel caught a patrol officer’s attention. It’s lack of turn signals prompted a traffic stop. The suspected methamphetamine and counterfeit $50 bill in the pockets of two passengers resulted in the arrests of a 22-year-old Minneapolis man and a 31-year-old Champlin man.
The vehicle made a quick stop at Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., at approximately 9 p.m. Jan. 11, which caught the attention of the officer patrolling the area. She followed the vehicle as it departed and watched as the driver failed to signal two consecutive turns. She initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver and the vehicle’s occupants, one of whom wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, Bitney said.
The officer conducted an identity check of the driver and beltless passenger, which showed that the latter has had police contact in the past involving narcotics. The officer asked the driver and its occupants if there was anything of concern in the vehicle, given the narcotics history of the passenger. The driver said no, and consented to a check of the vehicle, according to Bitney.
The Minneapolis passenger was fidgety, and when asked if he had weapons or narcotics in his possession, he did not respond. He was asked several times and failed to answer. A weapons check was then conducted, which turned up a hypodermic needle in his pocket. The man did not have a medical reason for carrying the needle, and a further search of the man turned up the suspected methamphetamine, resulting in his arrest, Bitney explained.
Based upon the findings, the other occupants were searched, and the Champlin man was found to be in possession of the counterfeit bill, Bitney noted.
